A polar blast has brought snow fall to the South Island this morning. Video / George Heard

There was a buzz about the Garden City this morning as Christchurch experienced its first October snowfall in more than 50 years.

Residents were waking up to a wintry wonderland - cars and gardens covered in the white stuff - though not enough to have settled on the roads.

Metservice meteorologist John Law tod Newstalk ZB they'll need to analyse some data today to confirm if this is in fact snow, or graupel.

Graupel is best described as soft hail.

Christchurch residents have woken up to a light sprinkling of snow. Photo / Hamish Clark

If it is snow, it's the first time Christchurch has seen October snow since October 10, 1969.

Forecasters issued warnings on Tuesday, saying nearly the entire South Island would be hit by bitter cold wind and snow.

Snow was expected from about 6am yesterday until 9am today, with flurries down to sea level in some places.

The snow caused the closure of State Highway 87 early last night. State Highway 1, the Northern Motorway from Dunedin, was closed late last night.

Between 6cm and 10cm of snow was expected to fall on the motorway between 8pm yesterday and 6pm today.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the snowfall matched what was forecast.

With such a cold atmosphere there was a "really good chance" some roads would be closed due to snow overnight and today.

Snow in Gore this morning. Photo / Luke Howden

The bad weather would affect areas of higher altitude more, such as Central Otago, but there was no region which was expected to be hit worse than others.

The snow had potential to settle, with the two biggest factors being the quantity of snowfall and the temperature of the ground.

Coming out of winter the ground would be warmer than in previous months, which made snow less likely to settle, but quite a lot of snow was forecasted, he said.

Heavy snow warnings would be in place until at least 9am today for Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago, south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards.

Road snowfall warnings were also in place across the South, including the alpine passes.