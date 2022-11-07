The public wait for the 11am gate opening. Photo / George Heard

The last of the tablecloths are being laid at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway, as the venue prepares for crowds to descend at mid-day for the city’s first full-strength Cup Day since 2019.

The IRT Trotting Cup NZ’s previous few years have been rocky, as the Covid-19 pandemic limited the 2020 event to 12,000 people and shut out crowds altogether last year.

However, conditions are perfectly set - says Raceway CEO, Brian Thompson - for a perfect day of racing with full crowds returning once again.

Self Assured and driver Mark Purdon win the NZ Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway in 2020. Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

“We’re pretty pumped again,” Thompson told NZ Herald.

“A few staff have come down from different areas, it’s their first day working with us so there’s a bit of training going on. But there’s no wind, perfect day for racing today.”

Gates open for the event at 11, Thompson anticipates roughly 15,000 people will attend today’s event. While it’s not pre-Covid levels, the day has still sold out all corporate seats and the popular “Barcardi on the Green” space.

ZM Public Village tickets are still available to the general public.

The Crossing Fashion “Starts Here” competition kicks off at 11am and closes at 1pm for entries, while the main race will feature an appearance from three of the New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus.

The trio will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy.

MORE TO COME.