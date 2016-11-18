• Wellington Girls' College has been evacuated due to emergency access concerns

• Housing New Zealand staff have been evacuated from their offices in Wellington CBD this afternoon.

• Wellington's Reading Carpark likely to be demolished

• Army aid convoy makes another attempt at reaching Kaikoura

• More Kaikoura homes evacuated after a landslip threat found

• MP claims some tourists taking advantage of generosity of locals

• What would happen if a big quake hit Wellington?

• Relief efforts continue in South Island with an international effort swinging into action.

• Warships from Australia, Canada and the United States, with about 660 sailors and four helicopters between them, are in Kaikoura working with New Zealand's forces in this week's disaster operation.

CLOSED DAMAGED BUILDINGS



• 61 Molesworth, The former Deloitte building was already vacant. Concerns about the building saw many surrounding properties evacuated -

• 2 Molesworth, High Court. The Wellington High Court will remain closed until further notice while structural engineers are undertaking further assessments

• 2 Aitken, Freyberg House. Ministry of Defence, Justice Centre, ACC, Crown Law, and Education offices The building is structurally sound, but has suffered some water damage due to burst pipes. A plan is being developed to return people to the building next week.

• 10 Mulgrave - Archives NZ. All people have been evacuated from our Archives New Zealand Building at 10 Mulgrave Street. This is a precautionary measure following a new visual report from a structural engineer on Thursday.

• 1 Harbour View Rd, Statistics NZ, Mayor says building will likely be demolished. The government's will commission a technical investigation into the performance of the building and several others.

• 0 Waterloo Quay, BNZ building. The Centre-Port owned building "performed well" in engineering assessments, and the company said it was with tenants and engineers on a timetable for reoccupation. The port also suffered damage to some wharves and roadways with some liquefaction and differential settlement in places. The building was damaged during an earlier earthquake.

• 40 Taranaki St - Corner of Manners and Taranaki Sts has a cordon in place under the NEC building to protect pedestrians from glass.

• 24 Tory St (reading carpark) Courtenay Central building and car park have been evacuated. Cordons are in place on Tory Street between Wakefield Street and Courtenay Place. Mayor says building will likely be demolished. Owned by Australian company READING ENTERTAINMENT

• Shed 39, the home to the Greater Wellington Regional Council offices, is closed. The building is damaged, but structurally safe.

