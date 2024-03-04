2024 Golden Shears shearing open final winner Leon Samuels (left) and Tasman Young Farmer of the Year George Dodson. Photo of Leon Samuels by Pete Nikolaison

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with producer Rowena Duncum - the only woman to MC the Golden Shears in 62 years - to comb over the results from the weekend with Golden Shears’ Life Member Greg Herrick. He also talks to another MC, Te Radar - the voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest - to find out the results of the Tasman regional final.

On with the show:

Greg Herrick:

The former Golden Shears president, and current Life Member, reflects on all the action from Masterton over the weekend at the 62nd Golden Shears International Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

Te Radar:

The MC of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest talks about Tasman regional final winner, 22-year-old dairy farmer George Dodson, who won on his third attempt at the title in Christchurch this weekend.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weatherman, and geography nerd, says New Zealand is in for a “rough 24 hours” before facing a “cold 24 hours”.

Julian Raine:

The former president of Horticulture NZ comments on the Waimea Dam, which began releasing water from the reservoir at the weekend to support relief from worsening drought.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the NZ Rural Games and NZ Rural Sports Awards lets us know what’s in store this week in Palmerston North.

