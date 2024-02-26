Rural Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Legacy finalists, Pat Hellier (left) and Wayne Newdick. Photo of Wayne Newdick / Vanessa Stafford

The finalists for the 2024 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards are to take place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8 during the weekend of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for the Lifetime Legacy Award.

Lifetime Legacy Award

Pat Hellier - Highland Games

Former Kamo police officer Pat Hellier has been named a finalist in the Ford NZ Rural Sports Awards.

Originally from Kamo, and now at Papamoa, Pat Hellier epitomises sporting excellence and unwavering dedication, leaving an indelible mark on both Highland Games and athletics.

His illustrious career spans decades, marked by remarkable achievements as an athlete, coach, and judge.

Hellier’s dominance is unparalleled in the Highland Games arena, securing an astounding 18 New Zealand Heavy Events Championships at the Waipū Highland Games, surpassing the legendary Bill Anderson MBE.

His 17 consecutive national titles from 1988 to 2013, and a triumphant return in 2016, solidified his status as the undisputed King of New Zealand Highland Games.

Hellier’s prowess also extends globally, with impressive performances at international championships, including winning the World Caber Champion title.

In athletics, his accomplishments are equally impressive, boasting six NZ Senior National Championships for shot put, three for discus, and three for hammer.

Hellier’s coaching contributions further underscore his legacy, guiding athletes at the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Youth Championships.

Outside of sports, Hellier’s dedication to public service during his 15-year tenure as a police officer exemplifies his commitment to the community.

For over a decade, he was Dame Valerie Adams’s, training partner.

Hellier’s enduring impact transcends mere records; it embodies the values of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication.

His influence resonates as he continues to mentor, coach, and judge, inspiring generations to pursue greatness and leave their own lasting legacies.

Wayne Newdick - fencing

John Steedman (left) and Wayne Newdick slog it out in the fencing competition at the 207 Waverley A & P Show. Photo / Vanessa Stafford

Wayne Nedick, of Taumarunui, stands as a towering figure in the world of fencing, his expertise and dedication leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

With a rich history of competitions dating back to 1980, Newdick’s passion for fencing quickly evolved into a lifelong commitment.

Renowned as something of a guru among fellow competitors, Newdick’s workshop became a hub of innovation, where he crafted tools and shared knowledge with aspiring fencers.

Beyond his personal achievements, Newdick’s impact extends to the wider fencing community.

He was pivotal in establishing the Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand in 2002, a significant milestone that has since grown into a respected industry organisation.

Additionally, his involvement in forming New Zealand Fencing Competitions in 2013 underscores his commitment to advancing the sport at a national level.

Newdick’s contributions transcend competition; he is a mentor, coach, and advocate for best practices in fencing.

His fencing demonstrations and coaching sessions, spanning from National Fieldays to the hills of the King Country, have inspired countless individuals to hone their skills and embrace the craft.

Newdick’s dedication to excellence is evident in his pursuit of innovation, from developing post-driver machines to pioneering tools for judging discrepancies in fencing.

With accolades, including ten victories in the Silver Spades doubles championship and a record-setting battening feat, Newdick’s legacy is firmly entrenched in the annals of fencing history.

His impact reverberates across generations of fencers, embodying the spirit of mentorship, innovation, and community within the sport.

As he continues to impart his wisdom and passion, Newdick’s influence will undoubtedly shape the future of fencing for years to come.