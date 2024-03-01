Keisha Reairi from Masterton won the Golden Shears novice woolhandling title yesterday. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay checks out the latest Golden Shears action with The Country’s producer Rowena Duncum, who is in Masterton, and the betting odds on the big event with Kieran McAnulty. Plus, Mackay discovers former Young Farmer of the Year Tim Dangen was in TV commercials as a kid.

On with the show:

Kieran McAnulty:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister, and TAB bookie, is still a passionate advocate for the Golden Shears. Today we talk about shearing, footy and politics.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

Our Dangen Zone panel discusses Fieldays, farmer confidence and a fleeting television career.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI talks about dry conditions for farmers, M. Bovis management, Biosecurity Awards and the focus for the year ahead.

Brett Boreham:

Brandt’s Northland sales manager on the ground on day two of the Northland Fieldays at Dargaville.

Barry Soper:

We wrap the week in politics and in the media.

