Hamish (left) and Simon Guild, of High Peak Station in Canterbury, are the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with High Peak Station’s Simon and Hamish Guild, who last night were named the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

On with the show:

Simon and Hamish Guild:

We catch up with the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2024 – the Guild and Dunbar families of High Peak Station in Canterbury.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA Weather Guy (on the shortest day) talks about heavy rain next week and - a warm June - really?

Stu Loe:

A Canterbury farmer, and former Crusader, talks about farming and footy.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent talks about power pylons, an A-grade trade trip to Japan in an E-grade plane and Pharmac funding.

