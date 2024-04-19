Federated Farmers' Richard McIntyre spoke to Rowena Duncum about work visa changes on the show today. Photo / Paul Taylor

Federated Farmers' Richard McIntyre spoke to Rowena Duncum about work visa changes on the show today. Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum steps in for Jamie Mackay, to talk to Federated Farmers’ immigration and labour spokesman Richard McIntyre about how changes to work visa requirements will affect farmers.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ immigration and labour spokesman on new changes to work visa requirements and what they mean for farmers.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Our farmer panel from North Canterbury and the Maniototo update farm and economic conditions.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy with what’s in store for farmers, plus an early Anzac morning forecast.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

This week we find the Taranaki dairy farmer in Fiji ahead of tonight’s Hurricanes match. He updates how the end of the dairy season is going, plus comments on news this week that son Jordie is off on a sabbatical to Ireland.

Barry Soper:

Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent on how Shane Jones and, to a lesser extent, Winston Peters, have dominated headlines this week.

Listen below:



