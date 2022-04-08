A pilot has walked away uninjured from a light-aircraft crash on the Coromandel peninsula this morning.
The aircraft crashed while landing at Pauanui Beach Aerodrome about 10.15am, a police spokeswoman said.
"The plane had some damage to its landing gear and veered off the runway when it landed."
The pilot was the sole occupant and uninjured, she said.
"[The pilot] is speaking with the fire brigade now."
There was some damage to the plane but she didn't have further details, including the type of aircraft involved.