Lianne Dalziel says renewal of damaged water mains has been 'less than ideal'

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / Martin Hunter

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says failing water infrastructure is a symptom of the earthquakes that significantly damaged underground pipes.

She joined Canterbury Mornings with Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB at 10.30am.

A huge amount of water is being lost by leaks in Christchurch's ageing pipe network.

About 11.6 billion litres was estimated to be lost last year, about 20 percent of all the water passing through.

The worst pipes for leakage are the asbestos, cement mains that were laid across the city in the 70's and 80's, Dalziel said.

"The quake left them in a more fragile state with a shortened life.

"The renewals programme has been much less than ideal we have basically been sweating the assets."

Dalziel said it is an inherited problem that the city has had for a long time.

"The earthquake has done significant damage. We've had to lift well heads above ground because of the changes to national drinking standards.

"There are multiple issues around here not just the issue of the infrastructure but the priority we apply to it in the Long Term Plan."

She said the public will get a chance to provide feedback on the issue during the LTP process.

Meanwhile, a new co-governance entity is being investigated for the former residential red zone between the Christchurch City Council, mana whenua and the community.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) currently owns most of the former residential red zone on behalf of the Crown.

However, it has begun the process of transferring parcels of land in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor to council ownership.