Lianne Dalziel discusses failing water infrastructure; red zone future

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / Martin Hunter

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is set to discuss failing water infrastructure and future plans for the red zone.

She joins Canterbury Mornings with Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB at 10.30am.

A huge amount of water is being lost by leaks in Christchurch's ageing pipe network - yet the city council warns possible charges are on the way.

About 11.6 billion litres was estimated to be lost last year, about 20 percent of all the water passing through.

Three Waters head Helen Beaumont said older pipes are contributing the most water loss.

She said the concern is we might have to impose city-wide water restrictions unless residents change the way they use water outdoors.

Meanwhile, a new co-governance entity is being investigated for the former residential red zone between the Christchurch City Council, mana whenua and the community.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) currently owns most of the former residential red zone on behalf of the Crown.

However, it has begun the process of transferring parcels of land in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor to council ownership.