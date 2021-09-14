Levin crash: Five injured, including child, one person trapped in truck

Photo / Nikki Carroll

Five people are injured, including a seriously injured child after a multiple-vehicle crash north of Levin.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is at the two-truck, two-car collision on State Highway 1.

UPDATE 9:50AM

Due to a serious crash, SH1 Levin remains CLOSED near the intersection with Te Whanga Rd. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. SCU will be investigating this crash, so the road is likely to remain closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/AfeTLQzjI0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 14, 2021

One of the injured people is still trapped in a truck.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald two trucks collided at 8.45am, and one burst into flames.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Koputaroa and Tavistock Rds. Drivers are urged to be patient, and avoid the area wherever possible.