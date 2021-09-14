Voyager 2021 media awards
Levin crash: Five injured, including child, one person trapped in truck

Photo / Nikki Carroll

NZ Herald
By: Vita Molyneux

Five people are injured, including a seriously injured child after a multiple-vehicle crash north of Levin.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is at the two-truck, two-car collision on State Highway 1.

One of the injured people is still trapped in a truck.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald two trucks collided at 8.45am, and one burst into flames.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Koputaroa and Tavistock Rds. Drivers are urged to be patient, and avoid the area wherever possible.