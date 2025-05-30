Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Levin boy racers: Seven injured, 10 arrested as woman’s legs run over

By &
NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

A large group of motor enthusiasts and racers took to the streets of Levin last night, disturbing peace dramatically.
  • Seven people, including two police officers, were injured during a series of chaotic boy-racer meetings near Levin and Palmerston North.
  • Police made 10 arrests as officers faced physical attacks from a crowd of about 1000 people.
  • Five bystanders were hit by cars, with one young woman suffering serious leg injuries.

Seven people, including two police officers, have been injured after a chaotic boy-racer meeting on roads around Levin and Palmerston North last night.

Five bystanders were hit by cars, including one young woman who had her legs run over.

One group poured diesel across a street intersection in Palmerston North

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand