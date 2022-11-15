Letters: World leaders’ summit, electricity market, US Democrats, women’s rugby and Peter Davis

Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, biked from Sweden to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 to urge world leaders to take concrete steps to stop climate change. Photo / Thomas Hartwell, AP

Climate of destruction

In a dysfunctional world on the brink of a possible Third World War, why are we sending world leaders to a conference on climate change? Their very mode of getting them there when video conferencing is available is ample testimony to their blatant hypocrisy. Most world leaders would think a carbon cycle is some kind of new-fangled e-scooter, rather than the key to our survival. Furthermore, under their watch at the present rate of deforestation (the lungs of the earth) there will be none left at the end of this century - taking a large portion of animal and insect life with it. This is a world where rampant consumerism and overpopulation is condoned and encouraged by world leaders wedded to economic growth to such an extent that the world’s population is expected to run out of food as early as 2050. The time is passed for such gatherings of the world’s greatest hypocrites, who must be replaced with climatologists, oceanographers, environmentalists, astrophysicists, earth scientists, and biologists capable of and collectively given the power of implementing solutions. As it stands, world leader forums on climate change are about as useful as sending a team of arsonists to a forest and bird association convention.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Power play

The electricity market is not broken - it is working exactly as intended i.e. delivering maximum profits to the shareholders (NZ Herald, November 14). “Sustainability” is not a priority but a marketing slogan - hence the willingness to use the Huntly Power Station as a device for maximising electricity prices. The way to more affordable power for consumers is simple. The Government must buy back the parts of the power generation and distribution network that it doesn’t already own. But, given that it has become addicted to the huge share of the profits that it receives, it is unlikely to do more than wring its hands and express a wish that the power companies should be nice.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Windfall profits

As part owner of a small hydropower scheme, I can confirm that our electricity market leads to windfall profits if the major generators decide to follow the departing advice of two industry CEOs and maximise income by keeping the system on the edge of a shortage. Increasing the amount of wind and solar generation won’t work because it means that we will be even more dependent on gas and coal when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. What will work is increasing geothermal generation, developing new hydropower and actively considering nuclear power. But for the ban on gas exploration, we would be burning more gas and less coal. The fundamental problem is that we have a market that is not fit for purpose. We need a new market designed to provide a reliable and economic supply. The existing market leaves us at the mercy of the generators and has us effectively paying a carbon tax on power generated by hydro stations.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

US and Dems

New Zealanders should be celebrating the victories of the US Democratic party in the latest elections which should hold the Republican sycophants at bay for two years. I believe that this will bring more stability to the complex governance of the US and this will rub off on its allies including New Zealand. The Republican party has been in disarray for the last six years, mesmerised by Donald Trump and his cabal of disrupters who have nothing positive to offer as alternatives. Trump is a threat to democracy throughout the world. We are dependent on the US for many things, including security, trade, and the lead it has traditionally brought to its Pacific partners. While we may undervalue this, we should be aware that the world is smaller than it used to be and there are threats that can manifest themselves in many ways, e.g. the Russian invasion of Ukraine which is affecting world economies. Voters in the US should be congratulated for stemming the red wave.

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.

President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about democratic control of the Senate before leaving his hotel to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo / Alex Brandon, AP

Bonus ball

It says much about NZ Rugby that it has to think about bonuses for our rugby woman’s team. Clearly, the men’s team had bonuses budgeted and they were paid, unheralded. To be in a position to not have it planned says much. Pay men $4.5m for 30 players - pay our women the same. The benefits these heroes have given NZ Rugby is massive as the men’s All Black value declines.

Russell Herbert, Bucklands Beach.

Sir Wayne

The Black Ferns’ performance over the past three weeks both on and off the field has given rugby a much-needed boost. Just 12 months ago, the team was in disarray. Humiliated on the field by both England and France, the situation was made even worse by infighting, rumour and innuendo. Along came Wayne Smith. Utilising all his skills of coaching and management, he has turned this team around and done the game itself a huge service. No other event, with the possible exception of our first victory in the America’s Cup, has unified this country and given us so much pleasure. Smith’s honesty, integrity, passion, and rugby smarts have led the Black Ferns to an extraordinary success. If ever a sportsperson deserved a knighthood it is Wayne Smith.

Murray Deaker, Takapuna.

Appropriate song

The best just keeps on giving. Following the jubilation of an amazing athletic performance by the Black Ferns and English Roses on Saturday night, these wāhine toa that just keep giving continued, with Ruby Tui orchestrating Eden Park fans to join her in singing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi. Several years ago, my friend, Puhirata Kereama, (Tuhoi) translated for me this 1950s folk song, written by Canon Wiremu Te Tau Huata, as: “Get into line, tribe; Us, all of us; At this place of enlightenment and love; To unite; To become one; Of all, together; Hi aūe hi”, an expression of astonishment. To sing this people’s anthem for unity at Eden Park was a climax to the climax. Thank you, Black Ferns.

Martin Van Zonneveld, Westmere.

On wards

I read with interest Peter Davis’s article (NZ Herald, November 11) headlined “Health crisis? What health crisis”. The article criticises the paucity of health information available, in a very noisy field where the health unions are meeting the government head-on. One such field is that of public hospital nurses. There is no doubt that this year has seen depleted nursing ranks due to illness, but a recent OIA request shows that nurse numbers in public hospitals are higher than they have ever been. In fact, the number of full-time equivalent nurses has increased every year since 2018, and our public hospitals employ some 2700 nurses or 14 per cent ahead of that figure. Nurses always garner sympathy from the public, and there is little doubt that increased numbers would help. But one does wonder if the Government could have done more in this case.

John Potter, Takapuna.

War recovery

I write to correct a couple of myths perpetuated by your correspondent regarding the Marshall Plan (NZ Herald, November 14). Firstly, Britain received more than twice as much in aid from the Marshall Plan as West Germany. Britain received 42 per cent of the total allocated to assist in rebuilding Western Europe after WWII. West Germany received 11 per cent. It is what each respective country did with the aid that is the real answer. Secondly, Britain’s infrastructure, unlike that of Germany, was still in full production at the end of WWII. Germany’s infrastructure by early 1945 had been destroyed, courtesy of Bomber Harris. It is true to say though that by 1945 Britain’s war industry and railroads had been run into the ground.

Martin Haworth, St Heliers.

Detour debacle

The blocking of Great North Rd on Sunday, November 13 to through traffic was a debacle. Anyone who was involved in designing or approving the traffic “management” plan should hang their head in shame and urgently seek more suitable employment. Great North Rd is a main arterial and public transport route so surely it should never be totally blocked except for emergencies. In such cases, there would be flashing lights and competent uniformed people directing traffic, so no problem. For events at Western Springs, surely at least a single through lane should remain open in both directions. Even if traffic is slowed, it is at least moving in the right direction, not being detoured into often-unfamiliar suburbs to get lost. As it was, there must have been over 100 vehicles stopped completely, engines idling, for ages (probably 20 minutes, or so) before they could “escape” to feel their way around strange roads to rejoin their intended route. In my case, it added 40 minutes to my normal drive time. Planners, your report does not read “can do better”, It’s definitely “must do better”.

Gordon Sanders, Cockle Bay.

Positions, please

When Ian Foster does not select the best available All Black in each position (midfield against Scotland) for whatever strange reason, the players lose the combination with each other and risk losses. No excuse this weekend with England, we must have the best All Black in every position who can put Eddie Jones back in his box with a worthy win.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Short and sweet

On crossing

We now have the technology, so no more mucking around just get on and build the damn tunnel. If Ruby Tui was in charge, it would have been built years ago. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On inflation

A “windfall gain” occurs when a merchant raises all prices even though not all the merchant’s buy costs have gone up. You can bet that the current inflation is “windfall gain” time for some. Graham Astley, Auckland Central,

On Ferns

Magnificent... on and off the field. Lois McGough, Ōrewa.

After watching the All Blacks play Scotland, I’m pretty sure I’d rather watch the Black Ferns. P. Skipworth, Auckland Central.

Commiserations to the English Roses who, due to a sloppy tackle technique, had to play 75 per cent of the game a woman short. Fifteen on fifteen would have made an interesting contest. John Capener, Kawerau.

I hope the All Blacks watched the Black Ferns game on Saturday so they could see what fast, skilful attacking rugby looks like. L Mallon, Te Atatu.

Ruby Tui: New Zealander of the Year. Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

On water

Life jackets should be made compulsory on boats under 15m. Just like seat belts are compulsory in cars. A no-brainer that will save lives. Warren Prouse, Papakura.

On electricity

So the unions want the energy companies to reduce dividends. What are their members going to say when they see their Kiwisaver returns drop? Ross Allen, Hillcrest.

The Premium Debate

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: It’s time to give the land back

Can someone please tell me why my best mate, born two days after me in the same hospital, brought up through the same schools has more rights, options, funding avenues because he is a Māori and I am not? it beggers belief that New Zealand is being held back because of what happened hundreds of years ago. At what point do you respect the history and move on with what is best for our whole country? Jason G.

Because the hospital is built on his land that was stolen from him. Roger B.

The terrifying thing is that Roger isn’t joking. This is how divided our once beautiful country has become. Emma C.

I think you will find that many hospitals were built on land gifted to the government by local Māori, specifically for a hospital and that would be the sole purpose for that land use. John M.

As a Māori myself, there is no mana in handouts. The past cannot be changed, only the present and the future. This country is so divided. Time to grow up and accept each other’s ethnicity. Neil L.

Very happy to read this very insightful article. Now I know a little more about the minds of some of these self-proclaimed activists. NZ needs to heal from all this race-based dialogue. It’s creating an open door for division - something I don’t want to see propagated any further. Rachel H.

Tariana Turia, who I have much respect for, said that reliance on the benefit and government has destroyed Māori, and will continue to keep them in poverty. It is like a divorced couple fighting in the family court, the only ones who win are the lawyers, and the biggest losers are the children. Blame, and demanding assets splits, will further destroy Māori and their relationship with non-Māori. Mark I.