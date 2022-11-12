Letters: Credit card fraud, Filling a $270m hole, Bank robbery

Mayor Wayne Brown interviewed at the Auckland Council offices in Albert Street, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

It is worth noting that in the first 12 months of assisted dying, 214 people have successfully used this route to avoid unbearable suffering and there have been no insinuations of coercion or pressure.

Dr Mary Panko, Beach Haven

Hayden Munro

Hayden Munro’s frantic pom-pom waving for the Labour Party is so delusional it must be intended as satire.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay

Credit card fraud

There seems to be an increase in credit card fraud. The cry from the banks is never disclose your card details.

But many hotels and car hire companies, to confirm a telephone booking, will ask for card number expiry date and even [security] number.

This, I presume, is written down by a busy reservations person for all staff to see and it only takes one dishonest person to pass the details on to whoever to use.

Surely a more secure system is needed.

Vince West, Milford

Filling a $270m hole

My humble opinion on the mooted suggestions to fill Auckland Council’s $270 million budget hole. I would far rather see the port being leased and/or the council’s holding in Auckland Airport being sold than a 12per cent rate rise.

I would be prepared to consider civil disobedience for the first time in my life (I am a former police officer) than pay another 12 per cent on top of what is already a significant chunk of my old age pension.

Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay

Amazing so many say bank profits okay

I am amazed at the number of people who think that it is okay for the four Australian banks who provide banking services to our country to continue to report record profits. They are known to be the most profitable banks in the OECD, and that fact in itself means that the situation should be investigated.

What is the advantage for New Zealand in having such a profitable foreign-owned banking sector?

Not only do these profits go overseas but, on the flip side, if there is a financial devastation our funds are not protected. Do people really understand the economics of our banks or is this just another anti-government tool?

K.S. Agar, Onehunga

Bank robbery

Combined profits alone for the four large NZ banks works out to be a whopping $1200 per New Zealander; how repulsive is that? The first thing they should do is remove all their money-grabbing fees. Robbers.

Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park

Credit-card pain

In all the commentary to date on bank profits, I have yet to see mention of the margins charged on credit cards.

According to Reserve Bank statistics, about $3 billion of interest-bearing credit-card debt at an average interest rate of 18.6 per cent is currently outstanding each month, earning banks $560 million per annum in interest charges alone.

It seems likely that this figure can only increase as household incomes and spending continue to be squeezed. It would be nice if the banks recognised this by reducing their usurious rates, which the figures above suggest they can well afford to.

Incidentally, if you are thinking of changing to a New Zealand bank as a recent correspondent has suggested, this will have to be done for purely patriotic reasons. Kiwibank’s Visa rate is nearly 2.5 per cent above the RB’s average, and their term deposit rates are virtually identical with the Australian-owned banks.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Point

Abuse afloat

I commend the police who met the 4pm ferry from Waiheke to Auckland this past Monday, November 7. Just before we were due to berth in Auckland the captain announced there had been a fire alarm in the ferry terminal and there would be a delay, so we circled and waited just beyond the Hilton Hotel for 20-25 minutes.

A youth with a dog marched up and pounded on the door and screamed abuse at the captain for the delay. Several minutes later the youth again marched up with his dog, pounded on the door and continued to scream abuse at the captain, despite the delay being unavoidable.

It was shocking to be so close to what was happening in a partially enclosed area. We were also concerned for the safety of the captain. My brother-in-law went to intervene but my sister stopped him; she later explained she was concerned the youth might have a knife.

My brother-in-law then said it would be good if the police could meet the boat; I replied that would be highly unlikely to happen because we’ve got such a shortage of police.

It was a huge relief and very reassuring, then, to see the two policemen waiting to meet the ferry when we finally berthed. They apprehended the youth, and for their swift action I wish to say a big thank you.

Fiona Gray, Auckland

Inherited debt

The incoming Auckland council inherited a huge financial deficit. Who’s prepared to bet that the incoming government in 2023 won’t be in a similar situation?

Nick Hamilton, Remuera

Message for Labour

The polls are sending Labour a stark pre-election message: co-governance or no governance.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay

Ardern critic wrong

A letter writer commented they would rather have Chris Luxon, with his ability to run a company of 10,000 employees, in charge of the country than his opposite, with an apparent inability to run the country. Wrong on two counts.

Jacinda Ardern was head of the International Union of Socialist youth which is a 145-member organisation including 122 full members and 23 observer members from 106 countries.

Secondly, she has a degree in communication, which every aspiring leader should have. Luxon doesn’t, which clearly gives her an advantage in the debating chamber for anyone who takes the time to watch the two in debate.

On both scores as leader running the country, Ardern is a clear winner.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at her boardroom table during her briefing on her trip to Cambodia for the annual East Asia Summit and the APEC Economic Leaders Week in Thailand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lack of education

Recent news items have expressed concern at the declining standards of the country’s education. A number of reasons have been given and concern expressed at the long term consequences on our social cohesion and ability to function as a first world, liberal, high-tech and progressive economy. Another consequence will be the increasing economic and social distinction between those with a state school education and therefore perceived, rightly or wrongly, to have a limited general academic ability, and those with a private school education where achievement and academic excellence are standards ingrained into their curriculum and will increasingly be the source of the country’s professional and managerial groups. This is not a desirable outcome either socially or economically.

Allan M Spence, Waiuku

Luxon in rush

Christopher Luxon says there should be fines for parents of children who don’t attend school.

In his rush to grab the law and order vote, has he spent 10 seconds asking what conditions might lead to school absence? Or initiatives across communities to support families in need and under pressure?

David Cooke, Pt Chevalier