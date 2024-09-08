Toki noted that, “A suite of policies under the coalition Government demonstrates a disconnect from the people they represent. New Zealanders didn’t vote for a war on nature”. Well said.

To add to this, Nicole McKee, Associate Minister of Justice (a new Act MP) is promoting the repeal of the military-style semi-automatic weapons law passed after the mosque shootings.

We all sighed with relief when this law was passed in 2019. National MPs supported it at the time without exception. Vice-President Kamala Harris has stated she will ban these weapons in the United States if she becomes President.

Why on earth would New Zealand want to repeal this law?

Naomi Johnson, Lynfield.

Doctor shortage

Correspondent Dr John Kyle obviously voices the long-term frustration of GPs (NZ Herald, Sept 6).

There is no doubt that politicians use the mushroom technique when dealing with issues they find difficult to solve. Writer Thomas Coughlan in the same paper supports this contention uncovering the fact that a bloated Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, as asserted by Dr Shane Reti’s office, in reality does not exist.

The new medical school is a long-term part-solution to the shortage but why does the Government not fund the extra 300 positions that Auckland and Otago say they can take. Hopes of a bipartisan approach should not be necessary if all governments had any semblance of a conscience.

What needs to be understood is that if we don’t get our primary care right it means more strain on our hospitals in the end.

Last but not least of course is the ever-suffering patient left wondering whether their doctor has packed it in, opting for early retirement or moved to an environment where they would be more appreciated.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Bumpy logic

Transport Minister Simeon Brown would like councils to stop spending money on speed bumps and instead, to fix potholes.

We don’t like speed bumps because, if we approach them too fast, we get jolted and our ride is uncomfortable. And we don’t like potholes because if we approach them too fast, we get jolted and our ride is uncomfortable.

Both of them make us slow down. I think the minister is overlooking Auckland Transport’s very cunning plan: if it doesn’t spend money on speed bumps, and doesn’t spend money on potholes, the same outcome is achieved at no cost: we slow down.

Genius! The chief executive deserves a raise.

Keith Berman, Remuera.

Learning the hard way

In the test in Cape Town, the All Blacks have learnt that a second-half replacement “bomb squad” is forwards not backs. And that the Springboks are the number one rugby team in the world.

Not all Northern Hemisphere referees are as bad as Andrew Brace, because Matthew Carley had an excellent game. The All Blacks are now into a rebuilding phase with changes at halfback and centre essential.

The importance of successful goal-kicking in results points to more time needed at training. Where were the All Blacks’ dropped goal attempts?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Bring back Fozzie?

What! An All Black team that can’t score tries,

Who is the architect of this demise,

If we need a better plan,

Does this mean another man?

We really need to beat the Aussies,

Perhaps it’s time to bring back Fozzie.

Dave Murray, Grey Lynn.

Paralympics pleasure

Congratulations to Anna Grimaldi for securing New Zealand’s first gold medal in the T47 200m final in Paris. A fine individual effort!

In my opinion the whole team deserve gold too for their collective efforts and sportsmanship. And while we’re at it, let’s give Scotty Stevenson, Dame Sophie Pascoe and Victor Waters a medal for their outstanding presenting and interviewing. Gold standard all round.

Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

Silver lining

It’s no wonder our rates are so expensive - observed on Saturday morning, an Auckland Council ute emptying a rubbish bin along Millhouse Drive.

One worker out replacing the bin liner, one worker sitting in the ute, driving. Surely this is a one-person job?

A.J. Dickason, East Tāmaki Heights.

Daily hassle

Auckland traffic would flow more calmly if we didn’t have those annoying people begging for money or tapping on your window at high-traffic intersections, it gets our blood pressure up with the daily hassle.

No wonder we have road rage more often. St Lukes and Balmoral are overrun with them.

Chris Mann, Mount Albert.