Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Why would New Zealand repeal gun laws?; All Blacks learn tough lessons in loss to Springboks

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee is promoting the repeal of the military-style semi-automatic weapons law passed after the mosque shootings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee is promoting the repeal of the military-style semi-automatic weapons law passed after the mosque shootings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Why would NZ repeal gun laws?

Two opinion pieces caught my eye in Friday’s Herald. The first one was headed “Why Luxon needs to kill Act’s Treaty Bill” by Matthew Hooton.

I fully

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand