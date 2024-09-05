Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Shane Reti’s office admits chart used to justify $1.4b Health cuts ‘does not exist’

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minster Dr Shane Reti announcing the appointment of a commissioner to Health NZ. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minster Dr Shane Reti announcing the appointment of a commissioner to Health NZ. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Shane Reti’s office has admitted an organisational chart of Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora, which allegedly proved the organisation had become bloated and inefficient “does not exist”.

Reti used

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics