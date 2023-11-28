A reader believes creating health and education equality should be a priority for the coalition Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters and David Seymour keep talking about wanting equality in New Zealand.

It’s an admirable goal, but the problem is that through generational and systemic inequality, Māori and Pacific people are overrepresented in incarceration rates, have lower life expectancy, worse health statistics and more material hardship.

Until we have real equality in education and health, we won’t ever have an equal society.

I’d be very interested to hear Peters’ and Seymour’s plans to remedy these issues first.

Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

Developed for the better?

In the early 1960s, television entered our lives, small black-and-white screens brought the news and the most successful of all soaps, Coronation Street, into our homes. Now we have cinematic screens delighting us in sparkling colour, full stereo sound and multiple programmes around the clock. Also, we now rely on our new best friends the mobile phone and the internet.

Undoubtedly, society has changed but have we really developed for the better? We now live life at a much faster pace, have less patience, are more reliant on fast foods and not only alcohol but drugs have become the norm. I have always enjoyed a happy disposition, but do now feel concerned by the number of so-called influencers constantly penetrating our minds.

John Norris, Whangamatā.

Choice and consequence

I note several letters of dismay at our new Government repealing stop-smoking legislation to fund tax cuts.

The rationale for this is logical: we need to educate individuals to make safe choices in regard to tobacco use so their health bears the consequences. If making wise choices is discouraged, then we encourage the vaping culture, which should equally be banned.

Tax cuts reward those who choose to work and pay tax to fund our welfare system. We need to encourage those workers for that demand on welfare to continue.

Choice and consequence are essential virtues this new coalition Government appears to recognise and apply in all areas and can only be seen as positive.

Gabrielle Gregory, Greerton.

An inconsistent rationale

The PM says his Government is rolling back anti-smoking legislation because restricting the availability of tobacco would increase the tax-free black market. When asked if restricting the availability of cannabis had the same effect, he dodged the question.

Ken Taylor, Māngere.

Rates v taxes

The new Government has stated it will repeal the Three Waters legislation and remove the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax. Because the new Government has a mandate to govern, the population have therefore voted they are happy to pay extra local body rates to cover the loss of these promised subsidies from our taxes.

Helen Thorstensen, Unsworth Heights.

Prescriptions and regulation

It is interesting the new Minister of Health is yet to confirm the coalition Government will reinstate the prescription charge of $5 an item. The previous Labour Government removed the charge earlier this year.

The old prescription charge was bureaucratic because it compelled each pharmacy outlet to hold counts of how many prescription items were issued to each person and to each household because there was a maximum number of charged items each year. The system did not work well because it depended on all the people in the household using the same pharmacy each time. There was no national database of prescriptions and charges collected.

I wonder what the new Minister of Regulation will think about the reintroduction of prescription charges and the regulations on pharmacies to record each and every item dispensed to individuals and families. Surely, this is the sort of government regulation that he wants to simplify or abolish.

Peter D. Graham, Helensville.

Ill-directed outrage

The vitriol regarding the new Government’s position on smoking is not surprising, the lack of vitriol regarding self-responsibility is.

Bary Williams, Sunnyhills.

Controversial repeal

Recent letters to the editor spell out what many people think of this new Government’s repeal of the stop smoking legislation. Even the smokers in my office this morning were appalled. This is putting our younger generation in strife again without any regard for the consequences of the Government’s actions.

Steve Jardine, Glendowie.

Park the congestion charge

Auckland won’t need to introduce the congestion tax because no one will want to come into the CBD as there won’t be any parking.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.