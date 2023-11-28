Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: What about education and health inequality? And the argument about regulation versus self-responsibility

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A reader believes creating health and education equality should be a priority for the coalition Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A reader believes creating health and education equality should be a priority for the coalition Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters and David Seymour keep talking about wanting equality in New Zealand.

It’s an admirable goal, but the problem is that through generational and systemic inequality, Māori and Pacific people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand