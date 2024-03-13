Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Wealthy the winners with this Government; defending raised pedestrian crossings; Jacinda Ardern documentary

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Is Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's can-do demeanour a veneer?

Is Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's can-do demeanour a veneer?

Wealthy the winners from this Govt

I believe we needed a change of government from Labour which, in my opinion, had become too woke and complacent.

This opened the door for National and its cohorts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand