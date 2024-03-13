Is Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's can-do demeanour a veneer?

Wealthy the winners from this Govt

I believe we needed a change of government from Labour which, in my opinion, had become too woke and complacent.

This opened the door for National and its cohorts and what a disaster they have proved to be. Led by Christopher Luxon, whose body language projects a vision of energy and a can-do demeanor, but is it just a flimsy veneer with nothing solid or meaningful behind it?

Repealing anti-smoking legislation, giving landlords (of which he is one) a tax break, allowing developers to build wherever they like, stopping free school meals, and fiscal policies that don’t add up. The list goes on and on.

At the same time, the vital link between the islands is in jeopardy due to the withdrawal of funding by this Government. So the beneficiaries so far seem to be the wealthy.

The only thing this Government seems to be tackling is the criminal gangs — but don’t hold your breath.

Chris MacDonald, Silverdale.

Landlord victors

Great days for all those MPs owning rental properties, no capital gains tax and now a huge tax advantage being able to claim interest paid on loans.

Please don’t tell me this will reduce rents, the average landlord will charge the highest rent the market will bear.

And now there is no tax advantage to buy new properties there will be a rush for investors to buy established houses — driving prices even higher for the first-time buyers. Well done National.

Vince West, Milford.

Raising awareness

I am writing in response to your correspondent Roger Russell regarding the additional energy costs of vehicles slowing down for raised pedestrian crossings (NZ Herald, Mar 12).

It is both a requirement and responsible safe practice to slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching pedestrian crossings. A raised crossing simply enforces adherence to this rule.

If everybody did this, then we could prevent all the injuries and deaths that occur. Seeing as this doesn’t happen, we are now paying up to $500,000 for a crossing to force people to adhere to the road code.

Will this improve pedestrian safety? For the sake of those who are injured/killed and their families, I hope it does. Although, it would be nice if more people drove responsibly and then the money could be used elsewhere.

Nigel Owen, Hamilton.

Ardern doco

It is much more important to get the truth out to the world than worry about the perception that Jacinda Ardern was driven from office by a relentless campaign of hate and disinformation.

This is the very worrisome aspect of the cutbacks to our state-funded television news service (and the demise of TV3 news programmes). If commercial providers — chasing the advertising dollar — set the standards for the news, our population is more likely to be led down rabbit holes or at the very least be subject to bias we cannot easily discern.

Let’s show the world, in this film, what happens when lies and threats take hold in the political arena. Or will that lesson come from Trump in November?

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

The role of media

Democracy depends on news sources that are independent and verifiable. I am exasperated when uninformed people proclaim misinformation as fact e.g.: “It’s true, I saw it on the internet”.

Unlikely when it’s from an unknown, unprovable, source. In reality “mainstream media” — newspapers, radio and TV stations — are established businesses with physical premises and with contactable mail and phone addresses.

They are staffed by named people with a reputation to uphold. Their staff have professional rules and standards. The news items they present include the source of their information and thus can be checked for accuracy. If it can be proved they are wrong they lose repute and can be sued.

Unlike anonymous sources, mainstream media is accountable. In these times of uncertainty and change mainstream media is no outdated relic. Its role is vital.

Besides reporting and explaining events, the media functions to reflect and reinforce our sense of who we are as a society. Hence Kiwi media should have Kiwi ownership and perspective.

The health and strength of our society depend upon input being active, honest, independent and ours. Our NZ media sources do us proud and deserve our collective support.

Mary Cornford, Point Chevalier.

Gang donation

The Wellsford Volunteer Fire Brigade should continue to be grateful for the $2500 donation received from the annual Outlaw Motorcycle Run.

This club wants to give something positive back to the community and it should be recognised as such. Perhaps other gangs may even follow suit. Rejecting the donation sends entirely the wrong message.

We should be encouraging gang members to be useful members of society, not widening the gulf.

Elizabeth Sutton, Tauranga.