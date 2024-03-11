A Head Hunter motorcycle gang member.

A volunteer fire brigade has come under criticism from a Government minister after accepting a donation an outlaw motorcycle club raised in a charity ride.

In a Facebook post since removed, Wellsford Volunteer Fire Brigade said it was “very grateful” for receiving a $2500 donation following the annual ‘Outlaw Motorcycle Run’, organised by the Head Hunters North Motorcycle Club.

“This year the Wellsford Volunteer Fire Brigade was chosen as the recipient of the funds raised. We are very grateful for the $2500 donation received and thank all those involved for their efforts,” the post said.

The Wellsford brigade would not comment when contacted and referred the Herald to Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

A Fenz spokesperson said it “does not support volunteer fire brigades accepting donations from parties associated with organised crime groups”.

“We will be conveying this clear message to all our people.”

While the Wellsford brigade is part of Fenz, it is a separate legal entity and receives donations in an independent capacity.

“We will be working with the brigade to assist them with next steps,” Fenz said.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden told the Herald she understood work was being conducted to return the funds following “several negative comments and public complaints”.

“I do not support volunteer fire brigades accepting donations from parties associated with organised crime gangs. New Zealanders deserve to be safe and secure, but violent gangs are a scourge on our communities,” she said.

The brigade said it was continuing to raise funds to purchase an all-terrain vehicle to increase its capability to access off-road locations.

“We provide our service to all those in our community. We are very grateful to have that support returned,” they said.

“Our supportive community is what helps us continue to do what we do.”

The outlaw motorcycle gang culture in New Zealand is large and biker gang violence is viewed as a growing problem.

The Government has proposed anti-gang laws that would include a ban on gang patches in public places and give police extra powers to stop gang members congregating.

However, the gang patch ban was found to be inconsistent with the rights to expression, association and peaceful assembly according to a report by the Attorney-General Judith Collins.

The Head Hunters Motorcycle Club is an outlaw motorcycle club with its headquarters in Ellerslie, and chapters in West Auckland, Wellsford, Northland and Wellington.

It has had a long criminal history with more than 1000 notable criminal convictions.

Police Detective Sergeant Craig Martin Turley described the club in 2000 as “one of the most dangerous organised criminal operations in the country”.

“It controls the West Auckland crime scene... they are responsible for the manufacture, sale and distribution of Class A, B and C controlled substances, with deals taking place throughout the country,” he said at the time.

“The organised theft, receiving and distribution of stolen property has a value, over the years, in the millions... the murders, serious assaults, and suspicious disappearances are also cause for considerable alarm. The extortions, home invasions and robberies are ongoing.”