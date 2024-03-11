Fire and Emergency New Zealand is concerned Auckland Transport's raised crossings delay response times for emergency vehicles. Photo / Michael Craig

Landlord tax breaks aren’t ‘success’

The tax break for landlords is understandable, but I fail to see how this will benefit the populace in general (NZ Herald, March 11).

It further drives a wedge between the wealthy and the rest of New Zealand. It also appears hypocritical considering the Government’s pursuit of cutting costs and reducing public spending.

We read of record numbers of people at foodbanks, in emergency housing, on a benefit or living on the street.

How this latest policy addresses these critical humanitarian issues is completely beyond me. Does this Government intend to worsen the social divide? Because this is the inevitable outcome of this latest policy.

With beneficiaries facing unrelenting pressure to find a job, and also recently having their benefits threatened, we are going to see the emergence of a massive underclass. And workers are now in a situation where job security is more tenuous, too.

I feel the Government needs to refocus and make decisions that will give New Zealand’s most vulnerable opportunities to better themselves. Yet so far, directives almost give the impression this very demographic is being targeted - beneficiaries, renters, the homeless, disabled, migrants, women, Māori and youths.

It is all very well to promote a society where “success” is celebrated. But does that “success” need to come at the expense of the working class?

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Locked out

So, land barons will be getting 100 per cent interest-free loans as we the taxpayers pay their loan interest for them to become richer (or the same if their serfs get a rent reduction - yeah right).

This will allow landlords to outbid homeowners or first-home buyers at every point of home purchasing, keeping the less wealthy out of home ownership.

It will also help my home double in value again in the next decade - I’m not complaining about their extra buying power, but it will lock our children and grandchildren out from ever owning a home.

A better idea to get people into homes: let all owner-occupiers get 0 per cent loans (via a tax refund). This will mean more people being able to afford getting on to the home ownership ladder and allow more people to keep their homes.

This will give us greater social cohesion and more stable suburbs, which will help with planning the number of schools, bus services, recreation centres etc required in the region.

Or we can all give more of our scarce money to the rich and keep New Zealanders renting forever in our own country.

Randel Case, Bucklands Beach.

Bump in the road

It is pleasing to see some thought has now been given to the effects of raised tables and speed humps on Auckland roads (NZ Herald, March 11).

The huge expenditure already made in their installation has been an extra burden to ratepayers and with no apparent measurable benefit to them or to their safety.

What needs to be considered is the ongoing operational cost of their installation. Every time a vehicle crosses a hump or bump, an increased cost of fuel is incurred. Each time a vehicle slows and accelerates, there is a sudden increase of fuel or electricity used.

This can be seen by checking the instant fuel consumption display in the vehicle concerned. It is bad environmentally because of increases in emissions and creates an extra expense for every vehicle operator every single time their car, motorcycle, truck, bus, fire engine or ambulance crosses one.

I wonder if Auckland Transport has ever calculated the cost of the humps and bumps while factoring in increased fuel use, altered journey times and increased traffic congestion. All of these increases are negative with regard to the operation of Auckland roads.

Users of electric vehicles should be doubly concerned, as the increased weight of electric vehicles makes returning to speed an extra burden regarding their electricity consumption. Perhaps Auckland Transport may like to share their calculations, if there are any, and make the details available for independent review.

Roger Russell, Whangaparāoa.

Ardern doco

The thoughtful editorial on the planned “documentary” about Dame GJacinda Ardern and her enemies (NZ Herald, March 11) does raise the concern the film will be seen as a celebration of victory for the proponents of disinformation and hate who believe they drove her from office and, as a consequence, got the Government they wanted.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Cut the crap

Incredibly, TVNZ has dropped the very programme Kiwis actually enjoy. Sunday was the only documentary programme left on free TV and they’ve canned it!

Why not terminate the stupid real estate and silly cooking shows, not to mention the American pawn shop programmes. In fact, all we see on TV is absolute crap. We need a television board to put on decent, interesting content - even if it means a return to TV licences.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.