Firefighters speak out, Fenz report uncovered into Auckland Transport traffic calming measures, Chlöe Swarbrick concerned about communication

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Fire and Emergency personnel established an exclusion zone on Nelson Street in Auckland Central after a gas main ruptured.New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward 21 November 2023

Senior frontline firefighters and Fire and Emergency NZ executives are concerned that traffic calming measures installed by Auckland Transport are delaying response times for emergency vehicles, which “can literally mean the difference between life and

