Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Two critical points missing from migration debate; the true meaning of ‘equality’

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
More than 81,000 Kiwis departed long-term in the year to April for a net loss of 56,500, exceeding the previous record of 52,000. Photo / 123rf

More than 81,000 Kiwis departed long-term in the year to April for a net loss of 56,500, exceeding the previous record of 52,000. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Key points missing from migration debate

Having just watched a report about the number of Kiwis heading to Australia for a better life, I noted two crucial aspects were omitted. Firstly, it’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand