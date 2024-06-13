More than 81,000 Kiwis departed long-term in the year to April for a net loss of 56,500, exceeding the previous record of 52,000. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Key points missing from migration debate

Having just watched a report about the number of Kiwis heading to Australia for a better life, I noted two crucial aspects were omitted. Firstly, it’s well-known that for years, many people have used New Zealand as a way station, staying just long enough to qualify for citizenship before taking off to greener pastures. Perhaps it’s time to close the back door?

Secondly, and probably more importantly, it’s long past time this Government accepted responsibility for departures over the last six months. These are not down to the “previous Government”, as so many things apparently are – they are due to the slash-and-burn approach this Government has taken against people who have lost their jobs, their self-respect through being referred to as “lazy bottom-feeders”, or are just being ignored altogether by an administration which has a duty to help and protect them from the very things now being pushed upon them: poverty, poor health, poor education, poor or no housing – and the list goes on.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Money motives

The record level of net New Zealand migration can be partly explained by three economic factors that differentiate the costs of living in the two countries.

All three major east coast Australian cities have affordable public transport systems – no need for spending on a private car to get to work. Then there are the lower costs of the weekly food bill, attributable to the larger scale of local food production and significantly more competition from numerous supermarkets.

Finally, in the major cities, the private rental market supplies many more affordable options, including apartment dwelling in modern rental condos located close to public transport.

Collectively, Australia’s relative economic advantages periodically attract hordes of Kiwis who are attempting to get ahead financially. Some will settle overseas, but a significant number will return to New Zealand financially better off.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Recruitment failure

As someone who has been advocating for the inclusion of Cook Islanders in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), it is disheartening to see Australia now taking steps to recruit New Zealand citizens, including the people of the Cook Islands, into its own ranks.

This initiative, while beneficial to Australia, raises concerns about why New Zealand isn’t seeking to do the same. The recruitment of Pacific Islanders into the Australian Defence Force has been framed as a mutually beneficial arrangement, enhancing regional security ties and providing economic benefits through remittances sent back home.

The Cook Islands’ inclusion in the NZDF would not only strengthen the existing ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands, but also provide Cook Islanders with meaningful opportunities within a defence framework that respects their cultural heritage and regional affiliations.

New Zealand and the Cook Islands should prioritise the integration of Cook Islanders into the NZDF before another country opens its doors. It’s essential to provide them with the same opportunities and recognition Australia is now extending, thereby ensuring New Zealand remains a leader in supporting and empowering its Pacific partners.

Tom Harrison, Christchurch.

Māori wards

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi is wrong in her assertion culling Māori wards is a racist attack (NZ Herald, June 12).

Ratepayers want those who spend our rates to be directly responsible to those who pay those rates. Ratepayers must be able to vote for prospective councillors who favour the policies the ratepayers like, whatever the councillors’ ethnicity.

If Kapa-Kingi isn’t happy with the level of representation Māori have on councils, she needs to examine the popularity of the policies Māori candidates are presenting to the voting public. Welcome to democracy.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Rimpac worries

I am concerned by information I am seeing on social media that New Zealand is still intending to participate in the biennial Rimpac war exercises along with a number of countries, including Israel.

Israel is currently under investigation by the International Court of Justice for suspected genocide in the ongoing invasion of Palestine and its leaders are potentially facing arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court.

I feel Israel’s inclusion in the exercise is a tacit acceptance of their current military engagements and New Zealanders have a right and a duty to know and make ourselves heard if our military is directly involved with a foreign power that shows such a flagrant disregard for international law.

Elizabeth Lim, Avondale.

Equality mistake

I usually enjoy reading Richard Prebble’s columns. In my opinion, some of the reasoning in his June 12 column fell into a common trap – that to treat everyone the same amounts to treating them equally.

I think it is more correct that in order to treat everybody equally, some need to be treated differently from others. Treating everyone the same may even perpetuate inequality for some.

Mark Vincent, Whakapirau.