Letters to the editor: Ex-National voter confesses, leadership, priorities and rugby

Jacinda Ardern and senior members of the Labour Party at Crave cafe in Morningside the day after their victory in the NZ general election. Photo / Alex Burton

Switch explained

Friends have asked me why I swapped to Labour, after being a long-term National supporter. Well, the continuing trickle of revelations around dishonesty, slimy behaviour and deliberate leaks. That and Brownlee's ridiculous attempt to sound like a Trumpster, that was just embarrassing.

I also voted Labour to see change – real change.

We need a capital gains tax and a more equitable distribution of wealth. We have tried supply-side economics and austerity for 30 years. Key left us mired in hidden debts, run-down schools and poor hospitals.

But I dislike Jacinda Ardern. How about she actually does something for Māori and for the poor, rather than just empathising?

My generation – old Nats – have been greedy and short-sighted. We had everything for free, gave ourselves Gold cards and Super and are too greedy to pay our taxes.

I voted as I did for a party that just might look at New Zealand's' long-term problems.

If Ardern says she can't change her mind on tax now, well, she changed it last time. So which promise is the more important? The one to the poor who pay their taxes, or the one to the rich who do not? I guess we get to find out.

Paul Schmidt, Greenhithe.

Leadership win

Jacinda Ardern's landslide election win for a second term has one simple and straightforward reason: she is a very good leader with the welfare and interest of the people front and centre in her political platform. Hence, her immense popularity among the culturally diverse people of New Zealand.

This is why she stands out among leaders worldwide.

New Zealanders can be genuinely proud in having Ardern as their nation's leader.

I wish there were more leaders like her to make the world a better place for humanity.

Rajend Naidu, Sydney.

Women first

What a pity Covid's reappearance forced our government to change the date of Election Day. Had it been September 19, Suffragette Day, it would have been a resounding victory for those women and men who fought for the right for women to vote and have a say in their lives.

Reading "Labour's class of 2020" (NZ Herald, October 19), the list of new MPs, shows how many more women, 16, than men, 6, were elected to help govern. Won't those suffragettes be smiling. And looking at who they are and what they have achieved. It's a grateful realisation that they will be bringing such expertise, such wisdom to an already strong team.

So when the paper is full of advice for our leader, Jacinda Ardern, to see the problems ahead as re-establishing the economy, they need to also stress strongly climate change first and foremost. Everything that follows should be achieved with the health of our country, our planet in mind. We really and truly do not have much time.

Women, over the years, have led protest movements to protect their children's future. Never before have we had such an opportunity to do just that.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Right priorities

Steven Joyce's opinion piece (NZ Herald, October 19) is wrong on at least two counts. There can be no transtasman "bubble" until Australia has successfully contained the Covid virus. Anything less and we will be faced with the nightmare of more lockdowns.

And to suggest that a booming economy is necessary to address child poverty is untrue. Firstly because we have the resources now to lift our poorest populations and secondly because in times of a "rock star" economy people were still left hungry, cold and ill. Action needs to start now.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Green gain

An article on Chloe Swarbrick's victory in Auckland Central says that it was the first Green electorate win without major party endorsement. This is not true, because Jeanette Fitzsimons' win in Coromandel in 1999 was also achieved without the endorsement of other parties.

In fact, Fitzsimons achieved her victory having to be a bit of a ninja warrior, fighting off three parties, all campaigning hard at her from different angles: Labour, National, and the Alliance, which was still sulking at the recent choice by the Greens to leave it.

But Swarbrick's achievement is unique for a different reason – minor party candidates over the years, from Bruce Beetham, to Garry Knapp, to Fitzsimons herself had to build their victories over at least two elections. Her achievement in coming from nowhere to win in just one election is just amazing.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki

Wit and courage

David Schnauer's illuminating critique of the New Zealand economy, (NZ Herald, October 16) "Why this election campaign has sold us short" ) expresses sound opinions which many will have pondered throughout the pre-election weeks.

His succinct precis of the difficulties our economy faces would make excellent required reading for students of economics ... of all ages. We live in hope that our political leaders will now find the wit and courage to confront these challenges.

In our post-Covid world, further dilatory procrastination in grasping the nettle of these many confronting issues is no longer an option.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Eating her words

Judith Collins was asked whether she took personal responsibility for her political disaster this weekend.

She said she takes full responsibility for trying very, very hard but there were so many contextual factors working against her to explain her rather visible failure.

Sounds very much like the situation that people with obesity find themselves in.

Boyd Swinburn, Westmere.

Police absence

Four 111 calls to the police over a two-hour period on Thursday evening, over my concerns for a chap under the influence of substances or alcohol.

His verbal abuse, his weird aggressive behaviour to local residents and shop owners and walking on the road with no regard for the safety of himself or the traffic, apparently resulted in the case being escalated to a "serious incident" on calls three and four.

But still, no police turned up.

Maybe the police only attend once the incident escalates and the disturbed chap physically attacks a person, damages property or gets run over.

Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

Insurance commissions

I was appalled to read (NZ Herald, October 16) that insurance companies are still paying excessively high commissions to firms selling their insurance products.

One of the major reasons that financial regulation was introduced into the UK was the recognition that paying high commissions was one of the major causes of the mis-selling of insurance products to a gullible public and that was some 50 years ago. If this practice is continuing in New Zealand and, apparently, is likely to do so unchecked, what on earth are we paying our financial regulators to do?

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Throwing shade

Thought I'd take in a game of rugby at Eden on the afternoon of election day.

But management in its wisdom decided that all spectators should be confined to the North Stand, in the shade on a sunny but chilly afternoon, exposed to the southerly breeze and gazing longingly at the sundrenched South Stand.

Presumably they wanted to save money on cleaning, but it's no wonder that nobody goes to the football anymore

Peter Calder, Westmere.

Short & sweet

On election

Last Wednesday was National Dessert Day. Saturday was desert National day. Jack Linklater, Hamilton.

I'm left wondering about the logic of some National voters voting Labour with the intention of keeping the Greens out. There is only one place for your party vote, that is for the party that you want in power. It is your most powerful vote and should be used wisely. H Robertson, St Heliers.

Another three years of Belgium-style politics. More waffles. Pity they don't do house delivery. Pim Venecourt, Papamoa.

Labour was reinstated, in large part, because of Jacinda's unrelenting graciousness, compassion and integrity, never stooping to the Opposition's "cheap shots" level of politics. Edith Cullen, Te Kauwhata.

People aren't stupid. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

On Trump

Donald Trump's recovery is just too good to be true and he looks much better than months ago: something is up. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

On transport

Dunkirk's disaster has been superseded on Tāmaki Drive. Buses have to drive in the centre lanes and then change to left lanes for the stops. Ross Bragg, Mission Bay.

On rugby

All Blacks 27, Wallabies 7. Clearly Ian Foster's not up to the job. Lloyd Blythen, Warkworth.