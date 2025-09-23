Letters: To solve economic ‘death spiral’, look to the past

Education was regarded as a right for all citizens as well, even at tertiary level. These were the conditions most boomers grew up with.

Now, we are the only group with a guaranteed income, and the rights of workers have been eroded by uncaring, greedy politicians.

Property has become a money spinner, not a place to live, and landlords are free to exploit their tenants. Employers are free to pay low wages and dismiss workers.

Not only that, we now see this Government undermine equal pay for women. No wonder thousands of people feel no loyalty to their home country and can’t get out fast enough.

This is an unsustainable situation and needs to be changed.

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden

Still waiting on the PM

Has the Prime Minister lost all sense of morality regarding the NZ attitude to Israel? His silence is deafening.

Most countries are abandoning this sad country, not NZ. One must question the reasons for this.

Our imports from Israel are approximately $250 million and exports only $20m.

Trade is not the issue, perhaps it is something else?

Patrick Deane, Orakei

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamas has to go

Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but I would suggest that many if not most activists do not always understand fully all aspects of the point that they are trying to get across.

Palestine is a good example. Do any of the demonstrators, who by the way are a small minority compared with the silent majority, know how a separate Palestinian state would actually work in practice?

Calling for separate state status is little more than virtue-signalling without any practical effect. I do not like what is happening in Gaza, but nor do I know how a separate Palestine state run by Hamas would work.

Even if Hamas were not in control, their very presence in the area would be an inherent threat to peace. So my main question to all of the activists is quite simple and obvious – how do they propose to get rid of Hamas in their entirety from Palestine?

There are of course many other unanswered questions which space in this letter does not allow.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank

Mental health patients deserve better

Patient Kristy Maguire bravely shared her story of how the mental health services failed her when she suffered postpartum psychosis (NZ Herald, Sept 22).

She described the Tauranga facility as a “bad European backpackers from the 90s”. She described being hit on by other patients.

I spent two years of my life in similar facilities. I was twice sexually assaulted by mentally unwell patients – and nothing was done. I was told: “If you don’t like it here, go home.”

Alastair Taylor’s late wife was treated at The Hutt. Alastair says: “We have three small dogs. I wouldn’t leave them there overnight, let alone my wife.”

While I was in a mental health unit, I thought my roommate was psychotic when she said she’d seen a rat in our room. That night I awoke to see the rat enjoying a snack on our windowsill.

I absolutely agree new mothers suffering from psychosis deserve better. But doesn’t every patient suffering from mental illness deserve better?

Name and address withheld

Doesn’t every patient suffering from mental illness deserve better? Photo / 123rf

Art history is for all

During the Blitz, Churchill refused to completely shut London’s National Gallery, arguing it represented the very civilisation they were fighting to preserve. Such an appreciation appears to be lost on Erica Stanford.

She has suggested only students engaged in the visual arts should be offered Art History. This subject extends horizons and is for everyone. It leads to a better understanding of culture, religion, architecture, and history. It also provides a great opportunity for visual learners to be introduced to these topics.

The educational value of this subject should not be determined only by the number of students enrolled.

Assoc Prof Rod Thomas, AUT University, Auckland