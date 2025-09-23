Letters: To solve economic ‘death spiral’, look to the past

Could progressive tax and fair wage policies from the Government fix inequality? Photo / Mark Mitchell
Solving the economic ‘death spiral’
Politicians and bankers are telling us that the economy is in a death spiral and they don’t know why.
Maybe it’s time they looked at how this problem has been solved in the past, when the country had far less wealth than it currentlyhas.
We used to have a progressive tax system, so people paid tax according to their incomes. Social security was regarded as a basic human right, so we built state houses, schools and hospitals, while paying workers a living wage.
This not only stimulated the economy but prevented the unfortunate consequences of poverty and inequality – third-world diseases, malnutrition and increased lawlessness.
Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but I would suggest that many if not most activists do not always understand fully all aspects of the point that they are trying to get across.
Palestine is a good example. Do any of the demonstrators, who by the way are a small minority compared with the silent majority, know how a separate Palestinian state would actually work in practice?
Calling for separate state status is little more than virtue-signalling without any practical effect. I do not like what is happening in Gaza, but nor do I know how a separate Palestine state run by Hamas would work.
Even if Hamas were not in control, their very presence in the area would be an inherent threat to peace. So my main question to all of the activists is quite simple and obvious – how do they propose to get rid of Hamas in their entirety from Palestine?
There are of course many other unanswered questions which space in this letter does not allow.
Steve Clerk, Meadowbank
Mental health patients deserve better
Patient Kristy Maguire bravely shared her story of how the mental health services failed her when she suffered postpartum psychosis (NZ Herald, Sept 22).
She described the Tauranga facility as a “bad European backpackers from the 90s”. She described being hit on by other patients.
I spent two years of my life in similar facilities. I was twice sexually assaulted by mentally unwell patients – and nothing was done. I was told: “If you don’t like it here, go home.”
Alastair Taylor’s late wife was treated at The Hutt. Alastair says: “We have three small dogs. I wouldn’t leave them there overnight, let alone my wife.”
While I was in a mental health unit, I thought my roommate was psychotic when she said she’d seen a rat in our room. That night I awoke to see the rat enjoying a snack on our windowsill.
I absolutely agree new mothers suffering from psychosis deserve better. But doesn’t every patient suffering from mental illness deserve better?
Name and address withheld
Art history is for all
During the Blitz, Churchill refused to completely shut London’s National Gallery, arguing it represented the very civilisation they were fighting to preserve. Such an appreciation appears to be lost on Erica Stanford.
She has suggested only students engaged in the visual arts should be offered Art History. This subject extends horizons and is for everyone. It leads to a better understanding of culture, religion, architecture, and history. It also provides a great opportunity for visual learners to be introduced to these topics.
The educational value of this subject should not be determined only by the number of students enrolled.