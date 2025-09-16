Advertisement
From psychosis to stillbirth and suicide – how maternal mental health services are failing Kiwi mums

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Kirsty Maguire with her baby Toby, who was taken away from her when she developed postpartum psychosis.

WARNING: THIS STORY REFERS TO SUICIDE AND MENTAL HEALTH.

A mother, facing a mental health crisis, had her baby taken away because there was no help available. Similar yawning gaps exist across our maternal mental health services, including counselling for stillbirth and suicide. Thomas Coughlan reports.

In late 2022, Tauranga

