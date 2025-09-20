“And it’s indicative of this Government that don’t want us to know what they’re doing to save $12 billion to make it look like they’re doing a good job – and actually they’re just sort of robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Pay equity protesters voice their opinions outside Parliament in May. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

There were protests against the changes in May when they were rushed into law. The changes made it harder to make a case for workers in professions dominated by women to have their pay increased in line with equivalent jobs done by men, stopping 33 existing claims in their tracks.

One of the marchers in Christchurch, Lynn Broadbent, was part of a group that was granted pay equity for social workers. However, she said that with the law change, their wages were now falling behind.

“The admin staff who also had claims in, who are at present being paid under the living wage, our company has pledged to keep that living wage – but we feel that that shouldn’t have had to go to negotiation.”

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden said at the time that under the previous rules, claims were “able to progress without strong evidence of undervaluation” or without proving the difference in pay was “due to sex-based discrimination or other factors”.

Van Velden said the changes would not only make the pay equity scheme “workable and sustainable” but would also “significantly reduce costs to the Crown” by about $2.7 billion a year.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon denied the new regime was effectively “cutting pay for women”.

Today’s nationwide day of action comes a day after the anniversary of women winning the right to vote in 1893.

- RNZ