Pay equity protests: Thousands rally nationwide against law changes

2 mins to read

Protesters are rallying across New Zealand against the Government’s pay equity changes. Photo / NZME

Thousands of people are gathering at rallies around the country to protest changes to pay equity laws.

Earlier this year, laws were passed under urgency cancelling dozens of pay equity claims relating to mostly female-dominated jobs.

Christchurch protester Sara Eady said people deserved equal

