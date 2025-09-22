Luxon doesn’t feel we are now trailing behind. “It’s not a race,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the latest recognitions, saying a Palestinian state would be a “huge reward to terrorism” and “will not happen”.

University of Waikato international law professor Alexander Gillespie told The Front Page he would be surprised if New Zealand doesn’t follow suit.

“That would be a very unusual step. Even the timing so far and the fact that we’re not going forward in the same motion of the scrum is unusual,” Gillespie said.

“The only certainty we have right now is that the last eight decades have failed and the situation is worsening,” he said.

Gillespie said Israel is likely to object to any recognition of Palestine.

“This means that as each country deals bilaterally with Palestine, how they respond will be different than in the past. Some countries will find it easier if they recognise Palestine to move towards considerations like sanctions or other international condemnations, such as boycotts of the country.

“There’s a risk here for Israel that it could become a pariah state, the way that South Africa became a pariah state with the apartheid regime,” Gillespie said.

