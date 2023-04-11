Young people can find more to be optimistic about if they are encouraged to give voice to their hopes. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Future-proofing

Teacher Anne Parker wrote (NZ Herald, April 1) of her class of 11-year-olds fearing they will have no future because of climate destruction. Back in the 1980s I was similarly dismayed to learn my fourth-form Social Studies class thought we would soon be annihilated by nuclear war; what was the point of hoping, studying, planning for a future? I urge that the antidote to despair is to take positive action. In our case, we identified and discussed our different opinions, sought information and got organised. Enabled by a supportive staff, courageous principal, generous marae and active student participation, invited leaders of relevant organisations, student reps from other schools, families and local mayors (MPs telegrammed apologies and good wishes from Parliament), we held a well-organised whole school, a whole day to celebrate and promote a better future. “Peace Day” was very positive and even made international connections. Nowadays, you have the internet to speed research and communication, and Greta Thunberg’s example of what is possible, and can find the many initiatives of many groups of young people, including Kiwi, available online. If you will work for it, we can act together positively, learn and have fun. Mary Cornford, Pt Chevalier.

Investor advantage

Chris Bishop’s campaign to reinstate interest payment deductions for mum and dad investors belies the fact that every property purchased by a “mum and dad” investor denies a purchaser of a home their own. Mum and dad investors are not the solution to a rental shortage. To say so is disingenuous. These homes are purchased from the same limited housing stock as would-be homeowners; therefore, denying them the opportunity to own their own homes and trapping them in a cycle of renting. To pit housing investment against home ownership also pushes up the price of housing - and to allow a deduction in interest rates for one entity and not the other creates an unlevel playing field. In the interests of fairness, if interest deductions are allowed for investors, then so should they be for homeowners - in other words, interest deductions for all or none. While it may win votes from mum and dad investors, I hope and trust that there will be more parents/grandparents who are sufficiently concerned on behalf of their children/grandchildren to vote against a party that would reinstate such an unfair advantage for investors over would-be homeowners. Pauline Sommerville, Waiheke Island.

Urgent care

I agree with Brien Cree (NZ Herald, April 6) that aged care should be addressed in the next Budget. As he said, 1200 aged care beds have been closed in the last year. This has not been the case only because of a shortage of nurses but because of underfunding of these facilities. Those still solvent have the means of investment, which is not always a finite source. This must be remedied urgently as in the very near future there will be no access to beds for the acutely disturbed elderly. Hospital wards meant for emergencies will be filled with dementia patients who could be there for a long time. Where else can they go? If they are returned to their families who can’t cope, we will no doubt see an increase in elderly abuse or even worse. Another scenario will be a clogging of streets with the homeless, who won’t even know where they are. There has been a big rise in recent years in the number of elderly as they are living longer due to better medication and better knowledge of nutrition so there is an urgency to fund their care. Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

Rolling in aisles

Imagine my consternation when arriving at my local supermarket, I find the entrance to wine shelves blocked by stacks of toilet paper with signs emblazoned that government legislation prohibited the sale of liquor on Easter Sunday. Was the Government concerned about my mental health and well-being? Why this particular day? Could the Government be concerned about my spiritual well-being as well on this holiest of days in the Christian calendar? If so why not have legislation and stacks of toilet paper blocking and preventing people from buying Easter eggs? These treats cause kids to get high on sugar and parents to go nuts as a result, causing breakdowns in mental health and well-being in our families. In any case, I was able to go home from the supermarket and pull a bottle of wine from the wine rack and still enjoy it without the liquor police knocking on my door. Some laws just don’t stack up and lose credibility when protected by rolls of toilet paper. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

Election winner

Trevor Richards might have us believe (NZ Herald, April 10) that Norm Kirk’s decision to stop the ‘73 Springbok tour resulted in Labour losing the next election to Muldoon. Muldoon won the election by bribing the electorate with the cancellation of Kirk’s retirement fund. We all stampeded to take the cash, similar to subsequent handouts of course. Lemmings in an election year. Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Treaty explained

The piece by Gehan Gunasekara on co-governance and Te Tiriti (NZ Herald, April 6) brings to mind a comment in a book on early New Zealand by Louis Chamerovzow, of the Aborigines Protection Society in London (”Aborigines” here meaning indigenous people), published in 1848. Chamerovzow quotes the northern chief Nōpera Panakareao on the second article of the Treaty: “The shadow of the land goes to Queen Victoria, but the substance remains with us.” Chamerovzow thought that this was “the most graphic, the most poetic, and the most logical” explanation of the article. It’s hard to disagree, and if they knew this in 1848, why are we still having to explain Te Tiriti 75 years later? Dr Ian Ferguson, Titirangi.

Push and pull

I read Mayor Wayne Brown’s six-month update in the Project Auckland magazine with interest, however, I couldn’t help but find amusement in the fact that while the mayor was saying we will take a pause on new projects like light rail, directly beneath his column was an advertisement for Auckland Light Rail advertising it was full steam ahead with deciding station locations and will soon begin the consenting process. That amusement quickly turned to dismay when I noted that ALR had incorrectly spelt its own acronym as ARL. John Deyell, Ellerslie.

In symphony

Tony Waring’s (NZ Herald, April 6) commentary concerning the lack of government funding for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra compared with the NZ Symphony Orchestra is unfortunate and tiresome. The APO, an excellent city orchestra, appropriately receives local and central funding to make concert seats more affordable. The NZSO, with a proud 75-year history, a larger and important international orchestra of full-time players, justifiably receives somewhat larger government funding. The NZSO, sadly touring only irregularly overseas, has nevertheless been hailed in major classical music centres around the world. Visiting conductors and soloists, here for the first time, are often astonished at “the world’s best-kept musical secret”. Covering all of NZ, rather than just one city, the NZSO is regarded as perhaps the most travelled international symphony orchestra in the world. Waring, if he really cares about classical music, should be proud of the quality of the NZSO. One unwritten rule of classical musical artistry is to always support other ensembles, rather than publicly criticising them. Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera, (former chairman of the NZSO Board).

Source of violence

I fully agree with your correspondent Christine C. (NZ Herald, April 8) when she writes that Marama Davidson was right: men do cause nearly all the violence against women. I am an 85-year-old white cis male and I am not offended in the slightest by Marama’s outburst. It has been the white males of this world who have led the conquests and/or colonisations of much of the non-European world. Many empires were formed pre-1900 but, fortunately, most have since fallen. What’s wrong with telling the truth? John Course, Waihi.

Coloured comment

Maybe if the Greens had avoided the “white” part of their criticism of men, a more accurate picture of men’s abuse of women would have been told. Being of colour does not reduce the violence of men towards women. All violence towards women is abhorrent and those perpetuating it should be ashamed to call themselves men. Male thugs would be more accurate. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Unsafety ratings

I have watched many times a TV advert about cars which have low ratings and the advert explains very clearly that, in a crash, the engine will come all the way back to you … and you will stop talking. Why is this low safety risk allowed in New Zealand? Surely, if this could possibly happen in a car with a low safety rating, the car would not be given a Warrant of Fitness? If not, why not? Isn’t safety the whole point of a Warrant of Fitness? Ray Peel, Kohimarama.

Short & sweet

On transport

If Fullers and the contracted bus companies are having to cut the services due to being unable to find staff, why isn’t the council employing companies who do have staff and can accommodate the timetable? That would be true competition. K. S. Agar, Onehunga.

On TV

Bring back Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Watching TV has been bliss with no ads and the blaring noise that offends one’s hearing. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On Ardern

The problem with Jacinda Ardern having plans, as per your editorial (NZH, April 6) is pretty much all of them did not work well, if at all. Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On interest

Adrian Orr states that higher interest rates will inspire greater savings. Surely, due to higher costs in everything, most people have nothing left to invest. Reg Briggs, Rotorua.

On sentences

“Commit one, get one (or more) free” seems to be the motto of the judiciary as the word “consecutive” appears to have been erased from their dictionary. Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

On AT

J. P. Kania (NZH, April 6) suggests that two managers at Auckland Transport should talk to each other to avoid duplication. The better option is to fire one and have the other do both jobs. K. H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

The Premium Debate

Mixed ownership could be a solution for Ports of Auckland

So Ports of Auckland’s numbers were good and then they went down. We aren’t told why. Could it be that large land holdings in Auckland are the reason for the reduced return on assets? Or something else? That doesn’t mean mixed ownership is the answer. It just means something happened. Kathy A.

Surely it points to poor management or more probably, inexperienced leadership lacking business background. Not only management but more importantly the board who have not hired to suit the business. Anthony C.

The article doesn’t point to anything, that is my point. Return on assets can be many things, lowered dividends also many things; it’s best to have facts, not speculation and probable. Kathy A.

How much was wasted on the failed automation exercise? Julian G.

The beginning of the decline coincided with the Auckland Regional Council purchase of the shares remaining in private hands, ensuring 100 per cent council ownership. Mike Lee was chairman of ARC at the time but seems very quiet these days on the port and its decline. Steve N.

Labour needs to authorise starting the Port Marsden rail link, it has been years in the planning. Stephen H.

Quote all the figures you like. Offer all the management structures and ownership rights you care to. It’s of no concern to me. I just want the ports’ container yard gone from its current premium location on the Auckland waterfront. I’m not interested in any public relations pieces - as has happened in the past - attempting to justify any existence in the current container yard ports location. Sure, have mixed ownership… but do it with Ports of Auckland container and car import ports cancelled and sent to Northport where they belong. Give us our coast back. Timothy T.



