Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Thinking positive, property investors, aged care, liquor sales and co-governance

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Young people can find more to be optimistic about if they are encouraged to give voice to their hopes. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Young people can find more to be optimistic about if they are encouraged to give voice to their hopes. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Future-proofing

Teacher Anne Parker wrote (NZ Herald, April 1) of her class of 11-year-olds fearing they will have no future because of climate destruction. Back in the 1980s I was similarly dismayed to learn my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand