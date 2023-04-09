Letters: The Trump circus, Jacinda Ardern’s valedictory speech and Auckland Airport shares.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern giving her valedictory speech in Parliament. April 5, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Duplicated asset cure for council

Your reporter, Ben Leahy (Weekend Herald, April 8), has done a great service with this well-researched article detailing Auckland Council’s property interests. We should, however, not be left with the impression that $2.6 billion of “vacant” land which, if sold, would help to plug the Council’s $295 million budget gap. These properties are predominantly non-saleable community assets, such as sports stadia, parks and reserves. This large slice of the Council’s property portfolio, totalling 8 per cent or $2.56b of the $32b of Council properties, can be put to better use than at present. There are many duplicated assets, for instance the numerous stadiums bequeathed by the Auckland councils at amalgamation time, that are underutilised and which should be leased or sold on commercial terms. Other underperforming community assets can be leased, ground rent and rates can be hiked and more commercial user pays principles applied. A concerted combination of these strategies can significantly reduce the budget deficit. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

Ardern’s green plea

The irony of Jacinda Ardern’s plea during her valedictory speech to take the politics out of out of climate change must have been lost on the Green Party. Why didn’t they all walk out of the House? Climate change is one of the main reasons for their very existence as a political party. Maybe they should have left the House as a triumphant gesture, knowing this major platform of theirs had been recognised at last by a high profile public and international figure. On the other hand this comment came from a former Prime Minister who shut down further oil and natural gas exploration off the coast of Taranaki with no hint of this in her party’s manifesto prior to her being elected. There was no open debate about it either in the public domain or in the House. She said at the time that she had made a captain’s call. It would appear she had taken the politics out of climate change many years before her statements in her valedictory speech. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

A poor report

If Jacinda Ardern had been able to say she had solved any of the promises she made upon assuming office in 2017, she would be remembered as one of our greatest Prime Ministers. Sadly child poverty, homelessness, the housing crisis and open and honest government remain as problematical as ever, if not worse. Being lauded for her responses to the various disasters that have befallen us during her tenure is fair, but it’s Government’s job to try to protect us all in those dark times and nothing to do with her policies. I give her a C minus. Larry Tompkins, Tūrangi

Sloppy speech

We are right to be concerned about the decline in the standard of maths and reading among our young but it is to be hoped that attention will also be given to writing (and speaking) correct English. While we are being encouraged to pronounce Māori correctly there has been no mention of the way in which we are becoming increasingly sloppy with our major language. It almost seems that new words are being coined to fit our sloppy speech. Pity the poor international students coming here to learn English. P. Belsham, Mt Albert

Revered PMs

New Zealand has a small population where almost everyone is either related or has a connection somehow. New Zealanders like to have a connection with their Prime Ministers and feel an almost “family” relationship with them. Prime Ministers such as Michael Savage, David Lange, John Key, Jacinda Ardern, and now Chris Hipkins became one of “us”.Growing up in the small settlement of Riwaka, many homes had a photo of Michael Savage and the reigning King side by side on their wall. That was the reverence towards both. Marie Kaire, Whangārei

Why drop Marshall?

I can’t believe Justin Marshall is being dumped from Sky’s team at the upcoming rugby world cup in France. In my mind Marshall would be one of the best in the game, speaks very well and always comes across well so can someone please explain why he has got the boot? Sky may want to reconsider before it gets a backlash. Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach

Tree dangers in storms

The trees that fell across the golf course at Augusta illustrated just how shallow rooted pine trees are and the threat in extreme weather events. It should warn planners about placement of such trees near urban areas and along rivers close to coastal regions, and the importance of pōhutukawa spreading roots atop cliff faces to hold the edge at the of the cliff from falling on houses below. Remove them at your peril as was graphically illustrated at Muriwai. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

Keep left on roads

The latest advice from police about safe driving talks about reducing speed and distractions, and not drinking and driving but not keeping left unless overtaking. Until police enforce this our highways will continue to reflect high crash and death rates. A huge cause of congestion and frustration is caused by slow drivers blocking up the “fast” (right hand) lane. It’s long past time this was addressed. R Howell, Onehunga

Price gouging

The recent OCR increase would have shocked mortgage holders, especially when added to the cost of inflation. One can understand why some retail prices have increased but there is no doubt gouging exists.The Reserve Bank warns we are spending more than we should but of course we will if prices continue to rise. Inflation would be much lower if prices were kept in check. Reg Dempster, Albany

Govt rule changes needed

Lobbyists are starting to be looked at but in a very meek way to appease the Government. MPs’ expenses and Parliamentary Services are others that currently don’t have enough accountability for personnel expenditure. We have enough history of government employees spending inappropriately and only being called out when caught. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

Value of airport shares

Surely the pertinent question regarding Auckland Council’s shares in Auckland Airport is what has it cost in borrowing to fund these shares over the return it has made from them. Only then can we decide if they are worth holding or selling. Looking at the ongoing investment the airport is looking to spend I’m not sure what we can expect in dividends in future. James Archibald, Birkenhead

The arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Disgrace at airport

I have just experienced the horror for inbound international passengers at Auckland Airport. It’s a disgrace. Seemingly endless queues for Custom and immigration processing point to a system of gross inefficiency — totally inadequate numbers of officials available for both. Soon they will have to make more space just to accommodate the queues! I have passed through some of the busiest airports in the world — London, Washington DC, Sydney, Frankfurt, and Delhi, among others none of which could match Auckland for its inefficiency. Even the Indians, who invented queuing, can’t match Auckland for inefficiency. I can’t imagine a more depressing and irritating introduction to this country. Something urgently should be done to remedy this disgrace. Vince Ashworth, Morrinsville

Harbour assumptions

I urge people completing the on-line survey on a new harbour crossing to challenge many of its assumptions, the first of which is that we need more capacity — which would only lead to more congestion. Secondly, four of the five proposals involve one or more tunnels which will be ludicrously expensive, result in years of disruption and the destruction of many houses. There are many references to connections to a light rail system which I believe will never exist. Finally there is only brief mention of a more urgent need which is better city planning that will enable people to live, work and learn in places that are in or adjacent to areas where they live rather than undertaking long journeys across the whole of Auckland. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene

Short & sweet

Kids acting up at Beehive

The Government are like children. Money left over from the failed media merger is to be spent on the media. No thoughts on putting it into something perhaps more worthwhile or even, God forbid, saving it to reduce our ever-increasing debt. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

Give Barrett pass on goalkicks

Take the heat off Beauden Barrett and give the goalkicking duties to another. Beaudie possesses precious creative and imaginative rugby vision that is too good to lose. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

Free judges from sentencing

I am sure that most Kiwis are thoroughly sick of hearing activist judges finding excuses to enable them to fail to provide proper punishment for criminals. It is time sentencing was devolved to a separate authority, our judges are not up to it! Neville Cameron, Coromandel

Trump’s strongman act

The Trump circus is in court at last. “Not guilty,” said the former king of Manhattan, ever so humble. But back at Mar-a-Lago the fangs were bared again, complete with smirk and the Mussolini posturing. The smug mug looked more and more florid. Nothing to do with the Florida sunshine, however. This is going to be terrific. Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach

Claire Trevett: The Green Party and the Chloe Swarbrick crybaby crisis

It is very revealing that the Greens are having an inquiry in relation to someone being called a crybaby , but there is no inquiry or apology in response to Davidson’s white cis male comment. Very hypocritical. David G.

Disagree with most of what Chloe says but I enjoy her debates with David Seymour in their regular TV slot. Respectful contest of ideas. Difficult to imagine Elizabeth Kerekere performing at this level. Greg M.

My wish for the next few months is that the people we pay to represent us do so in an adult and sensible manner. In other words — grow up and get on with the job at hand. Marg M.

Why any person would endorse these people with a vote of confidence is beyond me. Grant B.

And these people are paid by taxpayers to run the country ... Federico G.

The hypocrisy is stunning. Marama Davidson said calling someone a ‘cry baby’ is a very serious matter but thinks it is okay to make incorrect racist comments against white men. Geoff P

she’s right. What’s wrong with telling the truth? Christine C.

Chloe, you don’t seem to be loved within The Greens. Run as an independent in Auckland Central. Grant P.



































































































































































































