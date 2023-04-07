Letters: Ending capitalism, traffic management and the Briscoes Lady

I can think of a number of examples where I too have seen many times more people involved in managing the traffic around a road work site than the people actually doing the work. Photo / Hayden Woodward

I can think of a number of examples where I too have seen many times more people involved in managing the traffic around a road work site than the people actually doing the work. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Time for society to consider end of capitalism

New Zealanders are tackling the same serious social problems as all other Western societies. Once again, a little investigation will reveal the foundation for these issues — capitalism. I can hear the groaning already from the winners of capitalism. We don’t want slaves/masters as a system. We don’t want lords/serfs as a system. But we accept a system that causes division in so many areas. Even worse is the fact that we never ever discuss alternative economic systems in a public arena. If people are serious about change and a better way to arrange society then there needs to be a new discussion on alternatives. Capitalism has run its course and the results are what we have in society. Is this the best we can do? Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangōnui

Money flow

Fees pass $50 million for Three Waters (Weekend Herald, April 1) and no one is any the wiser about what the Government is trying to do (no one disputes something must be done). There is mistrust of co-governance as well as not explaining where this money will come from and how. A business case is yet to be implemented. When are we going to see the truth and benefits? The Government doesn’t even use the words Three Waters any more as it has become so toxic. Add to this all the fees for the failed media deal, health, etc. Don’t they care what all this has cost? Topped off by the $16 billion Lake Onslow dam. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Too reserved

People protest over relatively minor issues so why are there not thousands on the streets screaming for blood over the Reserve Bank’s immoral actions with interest rates? What is wrong with this country, where the governor of our state bank decides we’ve got too many people employed and that interest rates on mortgages are too “low”? The bank pushes up the base rate to stop families having affordable mortgages. How obscene. And to say employment is “too high” is not only absurd but outrageous. When families are tossed out on to the streets, who will get the blame? And it will be cold comfort to the increasing numbers of unemployed to learn that their job was sacrificed to help keep inflation under control. Come on New Zealand, stand up and protest against the Reserve Bank management. Stuart Perry, Hāwera.

Doing nothing

Politicians are well schooled in obfuscation when it comes to getting out of a situation where they appear to be doing something but in reality are doing nothing, which in literal terms is classified as communication. Expect to hear plenty of these leading up to the election such as: I was misunderstood; I was taken out of context; I’m not going to get into that; I’m not going to speculate; I’m not going to comment on that; I’m unavailable right now; I don’t recall; and I don’t remember (favourites of Christopher Luxon); it’s a very complex issue; or Chris Hipkins’ catchword and my favourite, that is not acceptable. Next time you have a run-in with the boss, the wife or simply rate politicians on getting things done, tick off the number of times politicians, the wife or the boss (same thing) uncommunicate. You could turn the tables and use such obfuscations yourself. You could strut about pretending to do your daily chores making lots of excuses when in reality you have to do nothing at all. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Rain check

The severe flooding Auckland experienced in January on a Friday afternoon highlighted that none of the public bodies such as Waka Kotahi, MetService, Auckland Transport, Fire and Emergency NZ and Civil Defence knows how to work together and when to call a state of emergency. Lack of communication and a lack of plan leaves us all exposed, which is totally inexcusable. Is the plan now to cancel everything if someone makes the call on bad weather? Saturday night’s Synthony in the Domain was postponed because it may have rained, with potential thunderstorms. Welcome to the nanny state. Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay

Vote carried

I usually enjoy reading Bruce Cotterill’s contributions, as they often trigger further thought, such as with traffic management and cones (Weekend Herald, April 1). I can think of a number of examples where I too have seen many times more people involved in managing the traffic around a road work site than the people actually doing the work — overkill, you might say. If only we drivers could stop killing road workers through lack of commonsense care and attention as we are driving. Mayor Wayne Brown’s analysis of the cost of having those cones in place was very insightful and offered a genuine opportunity to save costs without compromising safety. I also need to correct Bruce for repeating that Brown used his casting vote on the Local Government New Zealand decision of Auckland Council. He did not. He used his deliberative vote, which has the same value as the votes cast by the rest of the elected members around the table. The only time he would use his casting vote would be if the scores were even after he had used his deliberative vote. Mark Vincent, Otamatea Ward councillor, Kaipara District Council.

Shares imprudence

Auckland Council, finding itself in a financial hiccup, is proposing to sell its shares in Auckland International Airport, which to me seems incredible. Now we are in a recession, with high inflation. It gives the reason that the dividends have not matched the value of the investment over the past few years. The growth in passenger numbers through the airport will increase a minimum of 20 per cent annually, projected until 2033. The value per share will, all things being equal, rise because this strategic asset will increase in value over the next 10 years. The council will have to engage stockbrokers for such a poorly timed draft proposal to sell. The sale would not be prudent in the eyes of a majority of Auckland ratepayers at the current time of a recession in our economy. Don’t sell the last vestige of family silver. Mate Marinovich, Oratia

I was under the impression that common sense had been eliminated from New Zealand but my April Fool’s Day was made so memorable by reading Bruce Cotterill’s great and pertinent article. Ray Peel, Kohimarama.

First the RBNZ printed money like there was no tomorrow, yet now interest levels must rise, and rise again. Somehow, it’s all our fault. B. Watkin, Devonport.

Surely, raising the costs of mortgages and borrowing will just be an incentive for more people to leave New Zealand. Peter D Graham, Helensville.

I am betting that advertisements for betting will never be banned. John Norris, Whangamatā.

Prime/Sky decided to show the GP live on a free-to-air channel after they extorted subscriptions from us as if they are designed to irritate their customer base even further. Brian Todd, Glendowie

I once thought I was tolerant, sensible, and mature. Now I carry a bottle of tomato sauce with me all the time. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

The IPL is terrific entertainment, apart from the dancers. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Having studied the photo of King Charles’ flower garden-embellished invitation to his coronation, I couldn’t find a time indicated to be in attendance on May 6. How very strange and disorganised. Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

What’s the odds that the media circus that is Donald Trump is going to be a far greater news story in 2023 than King Charles III’s coronation? Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Bakhmut: The new Stalingrad. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

Jacinda Ardern’s ability to communicate with calm, clear articulation, her professionalism and her ability to be “human” will be her legacy, long after the vitriol has returned to a civilised discourse. Maureen Dunn, Levin.

Next stop Ms Ardern. Go and save our planet. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

Ardern’s valedictory: “Dixi. Vici. Effectus sum parum.” Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Can you please tell me how Tammy Wells (the Briscoes Lady) still looks young after 34 years in the job? Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

How is it that the Greens can put Marama Davidson on the top of their list when she is anti-cis men plus free speech by women who have a different view? Bill Capamagian, Tauranga.

I have just realised that I am in the wrong business. I should be in aluminium smelting. Only there do they get the cheapest kWh power bill in the country and now they’re going to get paid to not use electricity. John Deyell, Ellerslie.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has bowed out of Parliament after becoming the nation’s leader in 2017. Herald readers shared their views.

Ricky Malcolm

I’m a National supporter and obviously not a fan. But I do have respect for Jacinda as a Kiwi and for her service in the role. There were moments when I was proud of her and others where I was not. I think the mood of NZ has changed and good on her for reading the signs. She deserves time with her family and can be proud of her leadership during our dark times.

Samuel Bingham

Regardless of your political standpoint, Jacinda is still human. To see her journey over the past few years is extraordinary. It’s easy to forget all the good sometimes when you’re consumed by negativity. All the best for the future.

R. Whitley

Compare NZ now with six years ago. It’s a train wreck and we have many years of financial pain in store as a result of her incompetence.

Suzanne MacIntosh

Congratulations, Jacinda, on a job very well done. Thank you for your leadership and energy these past five-plus years. Your leadership navigated us through a difficult time in history, some have suffered significantly more than others. I wish you well for your future.
























































































































































































