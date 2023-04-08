Letters: NZ Post suffering, plastic surgery and cone revenge

NZ Post is contemplating cutting services for the long-suffering public. It is only providing a limited three-days-a-week postal service now. Photo / FILE

Rising costs equals falling service

First it was the self service by banks, supermarkets, retail and now it is NZ Post contemplating cutting services for the long-suffering public. It is only providing limited three-days-a-week postal service now. It is ironic that as prices rise in the above businesses, the services provided decrease. Postage has constantly increased every year and now it costs more for postage than the worth of the contents posted. A $1.50 card costs $1.70 to post. Christmas and birthday presents costs hundreds of dollars to send, NZ souvenirs costing half the value. Now NZ Post wants to return to the last century times, when I have memories of biking to the Post Office to collect our mail. Companies are more focussed on making profits than providing service to the public. Why do we continue to put up with it? Marie Kaire, Whangarei

Hats off to an inspirational plastic surgeon

Thank you for the wonderful article about plastic surgeon Dr Cary Mellow (Herald on Sunday, April 2). About 19 years ago Dr Mellow operated on my mother and we were all impressed with his skill, kindness and positivity. Reading of the challenges he has faced, and still faces, and how he deals with them is awe-inspiring. Middlemore Hospital and the Medical School are very fortunate to have such an inspirational man working with them. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Thumb’s up

Dr Cary Mellow’s story was inspiring to read. He repaired a severe hand injury in the 1990s on my then teenage son, who would have lost the use of his thumb and fingers. We will always be grateful to Dr Cary Mellow. He is indeed an amazing New Zealander. Adriana Goile, Huapai

Alcohol industry wins

The recent farce of only 17 Labour members supporting Chloe Swarbrick’s alcohol harm amendment bill is not surprising, given the excessive lobbying by alcohol stakeholders. If you put sports sponsorship ahead of harm reduction for children, that is plainly despicable. The only vestige of conscience they have is to their donors. Lobbyists ensure the message isn’t lost but most Kiwi voters want reform, which has been lost on Labour. The squeaky clean image of Labour has been tarnished forever, by Stuart Nash’s excuse letter to his donors for not getting them what they wanted. The alcohol industry want delays. Labour has given them exactly what they wanted. Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Take a selfie

I see Mayor Wayne Brown paid $195 to have a freelance photographer take a photo of himself with Christopher Luxon. In these difficult financial times, for Auckland Council at least, could he not have just taken a selfie — and used his own cellphone — at no cost at all? Or even used a cheaper model, instead of Christopher Luxon for the shot. Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

Work better for families

Child poverty is still a major problem in this country. “Working for Families” is obviously not working. We are all taxed on every dollar earned, then some money is returned to some by various complex and often unfair benefits, requiring an army of bureaucrats to supervise. Why not just have the first $20,000 tax free for all and a family allowance for each child. This would then get rid of the majority of benefits. This gives pride and dignity in receiving a wage to support yourself and family without any handouts. Vince West, Milford

So many road cones and so much work to be done. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cone revenge

With all the complaints about the overuse of orange road cones and Wayne Brown’s threats to get them under control, it seems that the orange beast has taken offence and is now wreaking revenge by putting out orange cones everywhere. It would appear that the orange beast is on the rampage. and orange cones are popping up everywhere. That will teach you to complain. Jock MacVicar, Hauraki

Second harbour crossing

After 60 years of plenty of talk but no action, just get on with it and build a tunnel. Bruce Tubb, Devonport

Radio gig for Ardern?

I am surprised the former PM was not offered a role in radio, as she was the finest announcer the country has ever seen. Gavin Baker, Glendowie

Some Easter inspiration

The magical world of The Wizard of Oz is still a great story with plenty of suggestions on how to live life in all sorts of difficulties. Just what we need today. Hope it was watched and enjoyed this Easter weekend, and gave inspiration to many. Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna

Ram raid solution

It would seem to me, if security cameras were hidden and placed at head height in dairies susceptible to ramraids, the chances of recognising, through facial features and mannerisms, the culprits involved would increase significantly. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

Sands through the hourglass

The announcement last week of the new Official Cash Rate by the Reserve Bank was probably the most important news that would affect many New Zealanders in the long term. However, Kiri Allen’s aggrieved comments about her fiance leaving her job with RNZ, Stuart Nash’s emails being pored over trying to find incriminating statements from a couple of years back - when he has resigned so why bother - and then the “crybaby” incident. This would all suggest that the adults really have left the room. The hike in the OCR rate will probably cause a lot of pain to many New Zealanders such as loss of homes, jobs, businesses, peace of mind - causing much social disruption in a society that has already had too much of that over the last few years. Isn’t it time to focus on what is really important to all of us, rather than news that to some of us would seem akin to a soap opera? Maybe those of us who remember the soap opera, Days of Our Lives are thinking that new episodes are being made or that episodes are being rerun. Bernard Walker, Papamoa

Which port in a storm?

It is surprising that since Auckland’s recent weather-related problems, no media attention has been paid to the ramifications of moving Auckland’s port operations to Whangarei. Rail is out, probably for a year. Roads are highly compromised and will be for some time. Auckland Port shut for two days during Cyclone Gabrielle, but supply chain disruption was minimal. That would not be the case if Whangarei had been our only avenue for importing goods. Gabrielle has given us a chance to rethink our options. Future proofing demands it. Ian Hambly, Massey

Time to clear the ears

The recent report on the status of general practice in Northland points to a “crisis”. Crisis, however, is a word the current government has banned from their dictionary. The “crisis’' has not arisen overnight and is not confined to Northland. In the recent biennial survey of GPs by their College, 80 per cent admit to some level of burnout, sometimes severe, and 64 per cent intend to exit their job within the next 10 years. They have had enough of not being listened to. Worse still, there are very few new graduates willing to replace them. The new Minister of Health, says that she has hatched a plan; however, no plan will succeed unless GPs feel valued. Create conditions where doctors feel valued, and the desired replenishment will come. Rob Campbell, the ex-CEO of Te Whatu Ora, now freed of his political masters, has stated that the current reforms were too focused on the broader public service (read “bureaucrats”) and not on the real needs of care providers and the wider population. This is what $460 million has achieved. Perhaps, therefore the most pressing health reform, costing nothing, is for politicians to take their fingers out of their own ears and wake up to the canary’s silence. Dr John Kyle, Orewa



























































































































