Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: There’s a range of views on Palestine, not a groundswell; new energy plan seems very weak

Letters
NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Winston Peters told the UN General Assembly that New Zealand was not ready to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / United Nations

Winston Peters told the UN General Assembly that New Zealand was not ready to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / United Nations

Letter of the week

Complex issues and multiple opinions

I read Chlöe Swarbrick’s opinion piece in the Herald (October 1) with surprise at her claim that “New Zealanders’ response has been swift and angry”. Among my friends and acquaintances, most have expressed satisfaction with Winston Peters’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save