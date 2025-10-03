I trust the Herald will continue to provide a platform for diverse, well-informed voices that reflect the true range of views held by New Zealanders, rather than oversimplifying complex issues with sweeping generalisations.

Phil Thompson, Hamilton.

A weak energy plan

The Government’s new energy plan seems very weak. It is sticking with the market model which has failed miserably for New Zealand households and businesses.

The idea that the taxpayer (that’s us) is needed to encourage gentailers to look to gain more electricity generation is ridiculous. Obviously the market model only seems concerned about having a scarce resource so prices can be higher. The Government is also suggesting that renewable energy cannot solve the energy situation, thus increasing high prices for businesses and households. It is still living in the coal and gas generation past.

Simeon Brown said on RNZ the other day that this was needed for the years when it was dry, no wind and no sun! One would have thought that providing solar on every house in Northland and Nelson and on most buildings in Auckland would give significant generation and save the hydro storage.

Battery storage should be encouraged for households, too, to feed it back into the grid at night. This should decrease electricity prices. In so doing, the cost for households should decrease, and therefore the demands on the welfare sector would reduce as well. There would even be the possibility of businesses starting up again. Where is the power for the data centres coming from? Another failed policy position from this Government condemning New Zealanders to continuing high electricity prices.

Richard Cole, Waipū.

Love and kindness being rejected

Your Editorial yesterday speaks volumes about Nigel Latta’s approach to life, culminating in a heading ‘Nigel Latta’s truth: At the end is love’.

But love cannot exist without kindness, and this has been rejected so violently at times in our society, especially on a woman who spent her three years showing and using it as a Prime Minister. Jacinda Ardern proved through her leadership how kindness/love could be so empowering, especially during the Christchurch massacre, but how quickly that turned back to hate and mistrust when kindness/love was seen as weak. This kind, generous person was ostracised by many in our community, with threats of lynching and raping of her and her daughter. The film Prime Minister captures the moment of sadness in her eyes as she looks down on the crowd baiting her with hate, anger and ignorance. This after saving thousands of lives during Covid.

So, excuse me please if I look at your headline using the word love and shake my head despairingly.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Bold All Blacks selections

Good to now see bold selections which appear to be connected to a game plan in the All Blacks from Razor.

Damien McKenzie is no fill-in at 10 as he is our best goal kicker and three successful penalties taken by the All Blacks was the winning 9-point margin last weekend.

The All Blacks must beat the Wallabies in Perth with a bonus point, but it is hard to see the Springboks not winning well at Twickenham and taking the Rugby Championship for a second year running.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Auckland CBD’s woes

I was in Fort St the other day for a meeting and witnessed a homeless person screaming at a woman going about her own business. This was in front of tourists who were all in the area.

I approached two of the council’s new ambassador wardens who were wandering around and asked them to intervene. They said it wasn’t their job – when I asked what their job was, they said to keep the streets clear (of what?). Can I suggest that rather than Wayne Brown using the same vulgar expletives to ratepayer representatives he puts his anger and energy into tidying what has become a national disgrace – the Auckland CBD.

John Roberts, Remuera.

Parking feud

The supermarket parking feud in Browns Bay, as reported in the Herald on October 2, is certainly whipping up a storm among local shoppers.

Both New World and Woolworths are reportedly now using camera recognition software. Woolworths has even erected “Walk-off” notices; these notices warn that if before or after shopping at its store you walk away, presumably to visit another local shop or stroll the beach maybe, you risk getting a parking fine.

I have lived in the area for more than 40 years now and have never once struggled to find a park at either supermarket. So why the crackdown now?

What’s next, shopping receipts stamped with a 10-minute departure deadline? At this rate, it feels like a step towards a supermarket “police state”.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

A message to pro-Palestine protesters

To all the NZ protesters seeking recognition for Palestine, you may like to reconsider the parents of the murdered hostages. They, the murdered hostages, belonged to families who are mourning the unnatural death of their children, who were doing no harm to others.

It’s very easy to take the view of the Palestinians, but would the protesters feel the same way if their family members were abducted and murdered with no criminal redress? Many of them (were) just enjoying freedom.

It’s a very vexed issue which will most likely not cease as Palestine is recognised. It is an ongoing religious war in the modern day. How do the protesters plan to make a difference?

Religious wars have murdered people for time immemorial. It doesn’t make it just.

Lynne Lagan, NZ.

Time to join Australia?

Let’s face it, we are going nowhere. We have a very poor Government and an even poorer opposition waiting in the wings. Thanks to Muldoon, we have a super scheme we can’t afford. Our dollar is weak and getting weaker. It has fallen and continues to fall against most major world currencies – especially, lately, Australia.

Our kids are all moving to Australia, where standards of living are higher and optimism abounds. It’s time to federate with Australia. NZ would be a beautiful state (of Australia), a great place to live and a wonderful tourist destination. Sure, Australia has poor Government too, but its economy is underwritten by huge resource wealth.

Graham Astley, Auckland.

A quick word

A message to the thousands of people in Auckland who don’t care enough about their dog to register it – shame on you.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Students subjected to Auckland University’s ill-conceived and woefully executed compulsory Waipapa Taumata Rau course are victims of a failed experiment – not only do they deserve a refund in full, but neither should its results form part of their grade point average.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

Would all the countries who have signed to recognise a Palestine state please provide a map of the Palestine state they have recognised.

Mike Wells, Kawerau.

I was thinking about this Government. They disappoint every time. Nothing particularly appalling happens. They just under-deliver every time they do anything.

Peter Topzand, Glenbervie.

How refreshing to read of the calm professional leadership of MBIE. Thank you Audrey Young for your informative article on the stellar career of Carolyn Tremain. In these troubled times of retrenchment, leaks and scandals in the public service, how refreshing to read of such capable and wise management.

Katherine McIntyre, St Johns.

Nigel Latta states in his final review of life, love is what it is all about. We can all show him our respect and love thy neighbour.

Craig Fraser, Mission Bay.