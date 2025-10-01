Woolworths New Zealand spokesman Gordon Harcourt said the company contracts parking enforcement services to monitor some car parks.

This decision was made to ensure customer-only parking spaces are kept free for genuine customers while shopping at the store.

“Parking at our Browns Bay store is under considerable pressure, with a high level of use by people who are not shopping at our store, for example, to attend the local Sunday markets, go to the beach or shop at other stores close by.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to take this step, but we need to try and ensure that genuine customers can use our car park,” Harcourt said.

Parking row splits Browns Bay shoppers over Woolworths car park rule. Photo / Facebook

Many frustrated locals took to the comment section of the post where a parent voiced concerns about the parking rule.

“No non-parent understands the struggles of putting a baby from the pram to the car seat to pack it away, to drive 30 secs away to unfold/put together a buggy, get baby out for one thing in the store,” a local said.

Another said the smaller shops in the area will suffer because it may make popping into other stores after a trip to the supermarket more difficult.

“Spent $200 at New World the other day, popped over and grabbed st Pierre’s sushi. Took about 3 mins.

“Can’t do that anymore,” a comment said.

While many shoppers were unhappy with the decision, some said they thought it was justified.

“That’s why it’s called Woolworths car park, not just free car park.”

Another local said this decision was a good idea, as it was often hard to find parks in the area.

He said many people parked in the supermarket carpark were not shopping and were actually going for a walk on the beach.

Others joined in on the parking feud and said, “I am a shopper! If you are a customer and stay within the time limit, why does it matter if you also shop elsewhere?”

Harcourt said if a genuine customer does receive a breach notice, they are able to appeal it, and with proof of purchase, the breach notice will be waived.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.