Carolyn Tremain: Lessons from leading MBIE through Covid, disasters and reform

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Carolyn Tremain just before finishing as chief executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Departing public sector leader Carolyn Tremain reflects on her career, including eight years as head of MBIE, with Audrey Young.

Carolyn Tremain doesn’t come across as a powerful public sector Mandarin because, as head of the MBIE mega ministry for eight years, her nature has not been to take a

