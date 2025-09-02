Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Revealed: What ministry staff were told about proposed triple-merger of Ministry for the Environment, Transport and Housing and Urban Development

Azaria Howell
By
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
5 mins to read

The Public Service Commissioner said all options are on the table. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Public Service Commissioner said all options are on the table. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Public Service Commissioner is reiterating that all options are on the table when it comes to finding efficiencies in the public service, as more details about a possible mega-merger are revealed.

Sir Brian Roche says his focus is on what agencies are delivering effectively and efficiently.

Discussions have taken

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save