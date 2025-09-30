With my Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill in the biscuit tin, we don’t need Luxon, Peters or Seymour. All 123 members of Parliament are directly, personally, enabling or disabling this bill getting on to the floor of the House and passing it into law. With the support of the Greens, Te Pāti Māori and Labour, we need just six of 68 Government MPs to demonstrate their conscience – or, if you prefer, a spine.

Despite the stories politicians may tell ourselves, most of us will never really be remembered. But what we do, as part of the critical mass necessary to pass or block laws, and change the course of our country – and our world’s – history matters.

Omar El Akkad succinctly said: “One day, when it’s safe, when there’s no personal downside to calling a thing what it is, when it’s too late to hold anyone accountable, everyone will have always been against this.”

Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are points in life where it is necessary to ask ourselves what the hell we are doing, and who we are doing it for. This is extraordinarily the case for the 123 of us privileged to occupy your Parliament at this moment, confronted with whether to stand up and do what we can to prevent what the United Nations has determined is genocide unfolding before our eyes.

We moved quickly to sanction Russia for its unlawful invasion into and occupation of Ukraine. Aotearoa New Zealand voted for a UN General Assembly motion in September last year that required sanctioning Israel for its illegal settlements.

New Zealanders are calling out for at least six Government MPs who can change our current course of history, sanction Israel and stymie the war machine murdering innocent Palestinians.

What, after all, is the point of elected representatives if not the bare minimum in upholding human rights and justice?

Some things, like basic humanity, are much bigger and much more important than partisan politics.