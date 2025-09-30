Advertisement
By not recognising Palestine statehood, Luxon’s Government revealed its outright cowardice – Chlöe Swarbrick

Opinion by
Chlöe Swarbrick
NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chloe Swarbrick is co-leader of the Green Party.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Government have faced criticism over their stance on Palestinian statehood. Photo / NZME

This weekend at the United Nations, Christopher Luxon’s Government revealed its outright cowardice. It will not recognise Palestinian statehood, preferring to continue sitting on its hands, breaking from Australia, Canada, Britain and 80% of the rest of the world.

New Zealanders’ response has been swift and angry. They have

