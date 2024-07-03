Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Jacinda Ardern era was never going to last; child safety rules must be strengthened

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Had the new arrivals investigated the direction [of politics in New Zealand]... they should have ascertained that the Ardern era would not last." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern era was never going to last

I note with interest that a number of Americans who have recently moved to New Zealand based their decision on New Zealand’s image over the last seven years.

