Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Vaping: Should NZ follow Australia and restrict vape sales to pharmacies - Janet Hoek and Jude Ball

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Rates of daily vaping among people aged 15–17 have increased from under 1% in 2017–18 to more than 15% in 2022–23. Photo / 123RF

Rates of daily vaping among people aged 15–17 have increased from under 1% in 2017–18 to more than 15% in 2022–23. Photo / 123RF


THREE KEY FACTS

Janet Hoek is a Professor of Public Health; Jude Ball is a Senior Research Fellow in Public Health. Both are based at the University of Otago.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australia will become the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand