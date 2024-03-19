The Government intends to ban disposable vapes by the end of the year. Photo / Jenov Jenovallen

Disposable vapes will be banned and retailers selling to children and teens will face much higher fines through Government changes intended to be in place by the end of the year.

It comes as part of Associate Health Minister Casey Costello’s challenge to promote vaping as a smoking cessation tool amid the Government’s repeal of Labour’s smokefree generation legislation, while minimising under age use of vapes.

In a statement, Costello said the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act would be amended to ban the manufacture and sale of disposable vaping products, which had become popular.

“Reusable vapes are a key smoking cessation device and will remain available,” she said.

“But too many teenagers continue to use disposable vapes – they’re cheap and remain too easy to get, despite changes under the previous Government. That’s why these cheap, single use vape products will be banned outright.”

The maximum fine for retailers found to be selling vapes or other regulated products to people under 18 would increase from $10,000 to $100,000.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announced the ban today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While the $100,000 fine would be applicable through the courts, it was understood an immediate financial penalty for such retailers would be enforced - $500 to $1000 for individuals and up to $2000 for businesses.

“There must be clear consequences for retailers found supplying vapes, or other regulated products like cigarettes, to minors,” Costello said.

Cabinet had also agreed to introducing tighter restrictions on vape retailer storefront displays and staffing requirements, with officials to conduct targeted consultation on these proposals.

Vaping licensing and compliance regimes would also be reviewed to ensure penalties for selling to under 18s were enforced.

Cabinet agreed to honour regulations brought in by Labour to take effect this week, including a ban on vaping products with images of cartoons or toys on the packaging, and limiting flavour names to generic descriptions.

The Government had deferred some required changes relating to the child-proof nature of reusable vapes until October 1 to ensure there were enough options in the market.

