Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Teaching resilience – students need learning that suits them; the lack of political accountability

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O’Connor says "resilience" has become a cliche and students need to be taught to toughen up, including coming to class five days a week. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O’Connor says "resilience" has become a cliche and students need to be taught to toughen up, including coming to class five days a week. Photo / Greg Bowker

OPINION

Students need learning that suits them

It is reality that learners and teachers in this modern world experience illness, due to the greater and wider chance of communicable interaction with international diseases,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand