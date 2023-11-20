New Zealand's tax system needs reform, argues a reader. Photo / 123rf

The negotiations between National, Act and NZ First to form a new government seem to be stalling over a few issues. One is apparently reforming the tax system. I am dismayed so few people realise tax relief is in the very urgent basket.

Taking 30 per cent tax from those earning $48,000-$70,000 (ie one-third of earnings) is rapacious revenue gathering and penalises the very group of people who actually do the work to keep this country functioning (ie new nurses, school teachers, police, rubbish collectors, bus drivers, superannuants with minor investments and so many others from low to middle incomes). It is unfair and unbalanced when the next rise from $70,000-$180,000 is to only 33 per cent.

No wonder thousands of people are moving to Australia, where a threshold of $18,200 eases the burden and is a far better option than National’s complicated formula. Income thresholds for tax are common in most countries. Why not here?

G.M. McGuire, Parnell

Three Waters support

Nanaia Mahuta seems put out that she didn’t get support from her fellow ministers on Three Waters reform. Perhaps her fellow ministers were less enthusiastic because they recognised Three Waters lacks broad public support?

Is it possible that most Kiwis don’t want the Treaty used as a psuedo-constitution that steers our lawmakers forever? How will we ever know the truth of that without a referendum?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay

Oh, bother

The present coalition talks remind me a lot of the stories about Winnie the Pooh. Wasn’t he always searching for honey?

Ian Doube, Rotorua

Back to the booths?

Will NZ have to endure another election? When will we know if this will happen? It looks likely that the current negotiations are not proceeding at all.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel

Supermarket pitch

Can a rich-lister or any other business-minded individuals please open a supermarket chain or two. Jobs will be created and there is potential to get richer!

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale

Coalition negotiations

Ninety-four per cent of people in Aotearoa New Zealand know why our country is still without a government.

Barbara Graham, Tokoroa

Caution needed

The tiresome utterances of Marama Davidson, of the Greens, and Willie Jackson, of Labour, give reason for concern. The veiled threats are, hopefully, merely grandstanding so as to regain some resemblance of relevance. These two and their supporters must realise the benign tolerance of the average New Zealander is not infinite. I would respectfully suggest a walk down the avenue of intolerance is fraught with risks, be they fiscal or social. It would also be timely to remind those of a like attitude that when the pendulum swings it does not swing to the centre. I would advise caution in your advocacy of unrest.

K. Ingram, Whakatāne

The MMP system

There have been a few letters complaining about our MMP election system. MMP is an electoral system designed for a thinking, educated populace. If NZ cannot measure up then we need to improve our standards. I think it can cope with MMP. It results in much greater democracy than previous crude systems. It requires compromise, which in this fractured world is needed more than ever. Reasonable voters expect this to happen and to take time.

Russell Armitage, Hamilton

Filling council’s coffers

Congestion charges will make little difference to the number of cars on the road during peak-hour traffic. Most drivers during those times are on the road because they need to be. It will be easier to pay the fee than the cost and inconvenience of using public transport. Just more revenue for Auckland Council.

Bob Wichman, Botany.