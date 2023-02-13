Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Tax cuts, education, war, car ads, and income insurance

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Illustration / Texelart

Illustration / Texelart

The have-lots

The top 10 per cent of New Zealand’s wealthiest - through creative accountancy involving banks, property deals, offshore investment, tax havens, etc, pay on average 12 per cent of their income in tax

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand