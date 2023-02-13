Letters: Tax cuts, education, war, car ads, and income insurance

Illustration / Texelart

The have-lots

The top 10 per cent of New Zealand’s wealthiest - through creative accountancy involving banks, property deals, offshore investment, tax havens, etc, pay on average 12 per cent of their income in tax and then one wonders why New Zealand has crumbling infrastructure built on the cheap. These 10 per cent are the same greed-only, motivated people Christopher Luxon wants to give further tax cuts to. The mind truly boggles.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Respecting teachers

Noting the opinion piece by Dr Michael Johnston (NZ Herald, February 10), it seems that our education system is not appreciated as it once was. Teachers are decried as being inadequate in delivering the current curriculum. Johnston suggests that this failure is due to failings in basic knowledge as well as professional development amongst teachers. No credit is given to our specialist teachers and the undergirding of curriculum areas with knowledge bases born of experience in teaching. We would do well to offer incentives to our many excellent classroom teachers, by providing the resources needed at every level of the curriculum, as well as adequate salary steps. Teacher aides and technical assistance should be standard provisions in every classroom. Above all, we need to offer excellent background training and ongoing professional development for teachers. Respect for the profession as well as trust in the knowledge-based approach to teaching will do much to improve the image of current educational endeavours.

Diana Burslem, Epsom.

Failing standards

Dr Michael Johnston of the NZ Initiative think-tank stated (NZ Herald, February 10) “only 2 per cent of 15-year-olds from decile 1 schools could write at a basic adult standard, our education system is in disarray. In 2007 the Ministry of Education introduced a curriculum that devalues knowledge in favour of vague competencies”. He added, “we need a new curriculum with literacy, numeracy, and disciplinary knowledge in the foreground together with an equal priority to reform the Standards for the Teaching Profession”. A sound education, so vital for personal success, is threatened. This is while rampant truancy prevails, aspects seemingly oblivious to our incumbent politicians. Declining educational achievement is the greatest challenge of our time.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

School’s in

I am grateful Dr Michael Johnston acknowledged (NZ Herald, February 10) there are many excellent teachers in our schools. I’m surprised he could see us over the walls of his think-tank and from behind the large-scale studies, but, to be fair, I didn’t see the prominent professor with all the reasonable answers over here at my formerly-decile-1-school either. It sure is reassuring to know the experts are on the job, though.

Sarah Frost Onehunga.

Hastening to war

It’s 20 years this week since the worldwide protests against the American invasion of Iraq. Millions of people from all walks of life made it clear to their leaders that they opposed it. In spite of this, Tony Blair’s Government in the UK kowtowed to George Bush and joined their invasion. In New Zealand, the US embassy spread fake news about the weapons of mass destruction that Saddam reputedly had. But thanks to Helen Clark (after she had been petitioned by thousands), we declined to join the war. Few would still claim that we were wrong about this. Let’s hope our political leaders take note.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Left aghast

How stupid are we that we allow ads showing cars driving on the right-hand side of the road? With all the overseas tourists coming here from countries where they drive on the right-hand side and then seeing ads showing the same, who could blame them for having a slip and driving on the wrong side here? If this is not the epitome of crass stupidity what is?

John Bryham, Warkworth.

Taxed income

Glenn J. Pacey (NZ Herald, February 10) would have us believe that 33 per cent of the latest minimum wage increase will go back to the “economically ignorant” Government as tax. Even if a minimum wage earner is working a 40-hour week for 52 weeks of the year, their total taxable income will be only $47,216, which is still only in the second (17.5 per cent) income tax bracket. Therefore they will take home not just 67 per cent of the increased pay, but at least 82.5 per cent (or possibly 89.5 per cent if they earn below $14,000), so the bulk of this money is going not to the Government, but to the people who need it.

Graham Mandeno, Torbay.

Complex, really?

Your editorial (NZ Herald, February 10) claims the proposed social insurance scheme was too complicated and was opposed by groups such as employers because of its complexity. It was opposed by employers because of cost. Some of us recall much the same arguments against ACC, but no one wants to see any axes being taken to that. People are very happy to know that ACC protects their wages by 80 per cent. Unlike having an accident, if you are unfortunate enough to be sick or be made redundant you will not be protected. There is no complication to understanding that for yourself and your employer paying a small levy, if you have an accident your income is protected. As for the argument that it would encourage workers to take an extended holiday rather than look for a new job, ACC and the many overseas examples of similar social insurance have protections against abuse of the system. That argument falls into the age-old “dole bludgers” rhetoric which we don’t need when talking about proper protections for families.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Initially, the income insurance scheme had the support of Business NZ and the NZ Council of Trade Unions. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Superfluous insurance

Not only is the proposed social “insurance scheme too complex” (NZ Herald, February 10), it is superfluous. Our (once) much-lauded social security system was launched by Labour Party in 1938 in response to dire unemployment in the great depression. It ensured people who lost their jobs or were sick were supported by the state. Currently, the issue is that benefits are too low and many don’t qualify because their partner is earning. Creating another (for more privileged, higher-paid workers) is a folly, especially when, as your editorial notes, during “times of recession .. is exactly when support for redundant workers is needed most”. The simple solution is to ensure the Jobseeker and Supported Living Payment benefits are adequate, individualised and fit for purpose.

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Leading factors

It looks rather as if Christopher Luxon just loves the idea of being the prime minister. of a country, like achieving ultimate CEO status. In contrast to this strong desire, it seems that there is little or any understanding (at this stage) that being a PM rather than an icon, a figurehead or even a dictator requires a potpourri of skills. Having a vision and passion for the job is always a good start and the energy and creativity to inspire others is an added bonus. Intelligence and integrity are a plus. Knowledge of history and precedent are useful and sometimes proffered by the people around a leader. An ability to listen and “hear” can’t be underrated. Great leaders are rare but even mediocre ones will be accepted if they have some of the above skills and talents.

Barbara Matthews, Onehunga.

Technical hitch

I couldn’t agree more with Kenneth Lees’ letter (NZ Herald, February 10) regarding the value of a technical over academic education. I “passed” my 11 plus exam in 1957 and was sent to a Grammar school; however, I was much more suited to a more practical and hands-on education. As an (art) teacher I see a lot of students going into IT, university and academic directions when it is pretty obvious that they would be much more suited to a technical calling, trade or even skilled manual work. They often struggle with the rigours of year 11 maths, history or chemistry. A much more trades-oriented education would be beneficial to these students and the economy.

Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

Bouncing back

Early in December last year, I wrote to complain about the lack of information/comment/in-depth articles about the Breakers who, I asserted, were worth more column inches than were usually devoted to the Warriors. As they get closer to a successful conclusion to a challenging couple of years, I now have to compliment you (the Herald) on the recent inclusions of information, results, and in particular, for the “in-depth” article on the coach. Well done, NZ Herald and Chris Rattue.

Warren Smith, Milford.

Short and sweet

On rugby

After watching the first two weeks of the Six Nations matches, I am comfortable about the All Blacks winning the World Cup. Provided, of course, that we can beat France, Ireland, and Scotland. Oh, and I forgot South Africa. Dennis Ross, Glendowie.

On government

The greatest thing that any government can do for New Zealanders (and the nation as a whole) is to stop telling us what to do, how to do it, and when to do it. Especially as they don’t know what to do, how to do it, and when to do it. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On rain

Does anyone else remember when the Resource Management Act insisted that 35 per cent of one’s property must be left free from a building, surface tiles or concrete? Free for natural run-off. How sensible it was then and would have been now. Linley Jones, Half Moon Bay.

As long as Bishop Brian Tamaki hasn’t started building an Ark then I think we are all okay. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

On prisoners

Why were Friday’s prisoner escapees not shackled together and wearing orange jumpsuits? This is wisely standard practice in the USA. Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

On tax

Why not make the first $20,000 earned, tax free for every taxpayer. Everyone would benefit, but especially those on lower to middle incomes. John Bassett, Wellsford.

On pot

As well as dealing with the potholes and lower speed limits on our roads, let’s also deal with the potheads who completely ignore the rules anyway. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

The Premium Debate

Is it still worth investing in property?

Property like any investment class is worth pursuing if the numbers add up. Unfortunately right now with residential mortgage rates at 6-7 per cent and rental yields at 3 per cent it doesn’t make a lot of sense. In the commercial space rates of almost 8 per cent and returns of 6-6.5 per cent also suggest we need either a drop in prices or a drop in interest rates before the party can start again. James M.

If you can hold on to it for at least 5 years, now is a great time to buy property with prices back to 2019 levels. Interest rates are peaked out and capital gains will make up for low rental yields over the medium term. Stocks are a riskier bet as corporate earnings are patchy. Steve S.

You can’t be sure of the capital gains and therein lies the problem. The property market can’t grow faster than GDP indefinitely and some people will be financially burnt when it corrects. Rose W.

Long term investor in stocks and bonds vs property and never regretted it, from both an investment ‘earn’ and a ‘hassle’ perspective (as yet haven’t received any calls from companies I invest in advising that the neighbours are having a party, toilet is blocked, etc). Greg M.

Wealthy boomers who don’t need to borrow and offshore pension funds are licking their lips at the new regulations that have been put in place over the past few years by this government. They won’t reduce the number of landlords, just the people who can make the numbers work. Unfortunately, any young person looking for property as an addition to a balanced investment portfolio to save for their retirement is well stuffed now. There’s little way to make the numbers work with interest rates more than twice the yield and not being able to deduct the biggest cost to the business (i.e interest deductibility) means that you still have to pay tax even if you make a loss. Albeit new builds are exempt, but they’re too costly to make the numbers work. Another concern are some unregulated “property coaches pushing the line of running at a loss for a couple of years with the promise of magical capital gains in a few years. But there are less risky investment options that pay better right now. Guy S.



