Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Views differ on wrongs of the past

It was nice of John Roughan to provide an English translation of David Seymour’s speech at Waitangi (Weekend Herald, February 11). Unfortunately, he chose not to test the truth of those words. In his speech, Seymour said Act was committed to putting right the wrongs of the past. This obviously means Act’s definition of those wrongs and does not reflect the wrongs as understood by those who suffered them. We have to be pretty deaf not to hear from iwi and their leaders that a key wrong of the past has been the calculated undermining of their authority and the failure of the Government to work co-operatively with them — and this is a wrong that they want addressed today and into the future. Another major wrong lay in the British flooding this country with their own people and then allowing the settlers to determine how the Treaty of Waitangi was to be respected — which, in effect, was very little. Act is certainly in the business of continuing the colonial past by advocating that the vote of an electorate made up of a huge, ill-informed non-Māori majority will set the meaning of our primary constitutional document. Susan Healy, New Lynn.

Brown’s staff impress

No matter what you think of Mayor Wayne Brown’s performance, his employees’ response to Auckland’s flooding woes has impressed me. Two days ago I called the council 0800 emergency response number because I was worried about stormwater runoff that twice flooded a neighbour’s house. The house is white-stickered so we all knew it was low priority. Yesterday I got a call back seeking more info, then a compliance officer came to look at our properties and a follow-up call that same evening checking in ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle. So heartening for my poor neighbours to feel heard, while they wait for the insurance assessors and mushrooms sprout from their wet walls. Jane Roskruge, Morningside.

Givealittle for capital

It seems to have flown under the radar, but I see Wellington will have to increase its rates by over 12 per cent to cover “ageing water infrastructure”. My first thought was, what a great opportunity for all those people out there who bought the idea that the Government had no place in managing Three Waters. Why don’t the anti-Three Waters campaigners, to show how serious they are, start a Givealittle page to help the Wellington ratepayers maintain their independence? This would be a good chance for armchair critics to finally put their money where their mouths are. John Capener, Kawerau.

We’re helping enemy

The recent weather will have many of us thinking more about climate change and its effects. We give immediate attention to dealing with the consequential effects of extreme weather events. In a broader sense we are focused on mitigation and adapting, which is effectively fighting a rearguard action against the enemy. We can’t retreat forever. There is an absolute need to stop the enemy in its tracks and force it back. The only way this can be achieved is by reducing our carbon emissions to the atmosphere. The taxes we pay when buying fossil fuel provide funds which can be used to support a transition to other, “climate friendly” modes of transportation. Also the higher costs to the consumer discourages consumption. Our new prime minister’s focus on the cost of living “crisis” and the resulting continuation of the fuel-tax reduction may please many of us, but can be regarded as akin to supplying the enemy with ammunition. David Tyler, Beach Haven.

Council’s unkind cut

Auckland Council proclaims property owners are responsible for mowing their council-owned roadside berms. Even a lady nearly 80, living alone, recovering from major surgery after a fall, who cannot walk unaided, whose family lives overseas, and has two 25-metre corner berms. Steepness is an excuse not to mow, but not personal health and safety risk. Two telephone calls to the council confirmed that, as well as stating unequivocally they would not mow either berm, though legally their property. Both berms have corporate structures, a junction box and buried installation on one, a buried installation on the other. Hazards. She, neighbours and friends have used their motor-mowers to maintain the tidy street appeal to date, now no longer offered. They have their own economies of time, money, and equipment to consider. Lawn-mowers and support services cost money. Nobody in their right mind would pay them or a contractor to mow council property, maintenance thereof considered lawfully an Auckland Council public-safety responsibility. Naturally, the grass will grow, become a health and safety hazard, but also a beneficial roadside rainfall sponge. Dr Michael K Eagle, Muriwai Beach.

Government is beneficiary

The recently announced increase in minimum wage is subject to PAYE deductions. Most of the recipients will have a marginal tax rate of 17.5 per cent but some will be subject to a marginal tax rate of 30 per cent. Overall, the Government will immediately collect about 20 per cent of the increased wages in PAYE deductions. Most of the remaining cash received by the recipients will be spent on goods and services subject to GST. The Government will then collect up to 13 per cent of the increased wages in GST levies. Businesses which are subject to the minimum wage increase will wish to maintain their profitability. They will undoubtedly increase their prices to cover their additional wages costs. The increased prices will result in the Government collecting up to 13 per cent additional GST on those increased prices. Overall, taking into account the additional PAYE deductions and GST levies, the Government will collect additional taxes amounting to about 46 per cent of the increase in wages. The Government is clearly the major beneficiary of the minimum wage increase. John Wilson , Newmarket.

Eden Park outer oval was flooded on February 1. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Driving the floods

This weather crisis was exacerbated by Auckland councils’ continued underfunding of basic provision of stormwater management, replacement of older drains with insufficient flows, lack of maintenance of all stormwater drains especially regular cleaning of deep pits under kerbside big gratings particularly after big storms that fill up those pits with debris that gets through the gratings. Mayors and councillors have to please their voters by keeping the rates lower than required for basic council services, potable drinking water, sewerage facilities, and roads and footpaths as some of the major needs. This has finally reached the calamity caused by this huge storm. Another huge cause of flooding was recent relaxation of strict building sizes on sections — and now laws allowing several multi-story apartments as of right on previous land allowing for one dwelling. As well, councils don’t make developers pay to enlarge basic systems, nor do councils engage in this most important work, resulting in even more pressure on services, causing even more flooding! Even now we have another huge storm approaching, but this time emergency authorities are well prepared, using all media to tell us what to do, which will not help to stop flooding; these storms are getting more frequent, bigger, but historically they have always been there for thousands of years. Our memories are too short to remember. Now aged 89, I can remember several that flooded the road along to St Heliers, and later the northwestern motorway several times, this brought about by big tides and gale-force winds as well. The cost of some improvement? Colossal! Government and local taxes will have to increase hugely to have any affect. Eric Strickett, Henderson.

Robertson had reasons

Claire Trevett called Grant Robertson the “Kane Williamson of politics” for not stepping up to the vacant PM role. This analogy is tenuous given Williamson rarely dropped the ball. The more plausible reason why Robertson did not take on the captaincy was the loss of the match winner and the pending retirement of many key team members in October. The ultimate deal breaker would have been financial wellbeing in that his much-loved Covid response and recovery fund is now bereft. Bruce Eliott, St Heliers Auckland.

Short and sweet

On All Blacks coach

With Ian Foster the All Black coach apparently already shown the exit to rugby oblivion after the World Cup, how ironic would his departure be if the ABs won the thing? Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On prison escape

It is inconceivable that three dangerous prisoners can escape while being transferred. There can only be two explanations — either gross negligence or corruption. Either way, heads should roll. Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

On the mayor

Gotta love Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for putting the best person, deputy mayor Desley Simpson, into the role of media communications leader for Auckland Council. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On policies

I agree with Paula Bennett’s assessment of Labour and their shelving of some of their unpopular policies. We can’t trust Labour to not try and bring them back if re-elected. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

On trees

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority should shelve permanently its plans to rid Auckland’s maunga of around 2500 exotic trees, as it would be totally irresponsible to proceed in the light of severe slip damage recently suffered on several maunga. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.