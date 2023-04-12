Letters: Talent drain, wasted chances, education, child poverty, and misogyny

Andrew Harmos asks why we keep making it harder for our talent to stay and contribute. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis taking flight

An Australian colleague recently commented that New Zealand produces some extraordinary people – but most of them seem to leave. There will be few New Zealand families or businesses that haven’t experienced this. An obvious second-order effect of the singular focus on fighting inflation with interest rate increases is to increase this problem. Higher interest rates reduce affordability for housing and other assets and reduce demand pressures on limited supplies. Economists predict significant job losses and warn of a recession that other economies may avoid. Business and consumer confidence and investment levels are low. We are battling to retain our people with our internationally uncompetitive income levels, health and education dysfunctionality, and housing and cost of living crisis. Our doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, builders, police, firefighters and wage workers are expected to operate in an increasingly difficult environment where our scale as a nation and our opportunity set is reducing, and their value is not recognised. Our people are courted by countries with that economic policies complement their national strategy and do not frustrate the country’s international competitiveness and their people’s aspirations. Why do we keep making it harder for our talent to stay and contribute here? Andrew Harmos, Parnell.

Squandered fortunes

To put it bluntly, New Zealand is now at the bottom of the first-world countries list, and how did it happen? It started with Rogernomics. Yes, the kitty was bare, but there was no need to do what he did, and David Lange realised that too late, and now we’re basically in the same situation. Fiscally this Government has been throwing around cash like a lolly scramble, some going where it should be, like the cyclone-damaged areas. If I wasn’t retired, I’d become a consultant, hundreds of millions have gone to outside consultants, a shameful scandal for this Government when there are supposed to be hundreds of them in-house. When we have a health system on life support itself, and an education system that was up there with the best in the world and is now way down the list, I feel ashamed to call myself a Kiwi, born and bred in Te Kuiti. I’ll vote in this election, it’s my right, but who for? I’ll probably decide in the booth, but it won’t be for Labour or National, that’s how bad it’s got. Stephen Aymes, Te Kuiti.

Real results

After some 60 years in education in New Zealand, I find it hard to believe that there are still “intelligent” people who believe the answer to any perceived problem in education is to return to the good old days. Sadly, such people seek to create a sense of panic on the parlous state of the New Zealand education system based on a perception that on the world stage New Zealand fares badly, particularly in our children’s performance on the PISA international tests. The reality is that out of 77 countries in the 2018 series, New Zealand was 12th in science, 11th in reading, 27th in mathematics and 15th in all tests. We stand up well against other countries including Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, to name just a few. I would say we are doing okay, but there is always room for improvement, especially with an eye on that maths result. Sadly again, the influence of such “intelligent” people ensures that our system retains too many features of the factory model. That needs to be challenged. David Hood, Hamilton.

Tackling causes

Dr Hinemoa Elder (NZ Herald, April 11), with “Here’s a Super way to really tackle child poverty” essentially asks those with surplus money to give to the poor to “alleviate the disease of child poverty”. And that is all it would do, alleviate. It doesn’t really tackle child poverty. It’s barely a Band-Aid. By all means, give what you can or want to, to the poor. To really tackle child poverty surely the root causes need to be understood and those are then addressed. Bernard Jennings, Island Bay.

Charity a given

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Hinemoa Elder is to be applauded (NZ Herald, April 11) for the wonderful work she is doing with children and families. That she sees the results of poverty, especially in children, must be heartbreaking. But, to call for those elderly people receiving superannuation who are in a comfortable financial position, generally through a life of hard work and prudent financial management, to put the Super increase into Share My Super is unfair. Many superannuitants are still helping their own children, and in some cases grandchildren, financially. They also give to charities to benefit those less fortunate when they can, as well as contributing to community food banks and cupboards, etc. People really are generous but a lot of this generosity goes unseen. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Defence mechanism

When Jacinda Ardern infamously used a gendered insult against David Seymour last December, nobody accused her of hating men. In contrast, when David Seymour called Ardern “dumb” this week, Defence Minister Andrew Little asserted that the insult was a reflection of the misogyny that still prevailed in New Zealand. This is a classic example of how the identity-obsessed Left constantly attempts to use Ardern’s gender as a shield. They don’t mind Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Christopher Luxon, or even Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau being insulted. After all, they’re “stale, pale males”. You can say what you like about them. But the moment any sort of insult, or even criticism, is aimed at a politician that happens to be a woman, it magically becomes “misogyny”. This tedious, predictable and contrived tactic is designed to shut down debate by portraying all critics of Ardern as sexist, woman-hating dinosaurs who need to be ignored or de-platformed. It’s easier to do that than to actually try and defend any of Ardern’s flaws or mistakes. Andrew Davison, Te Atatū Peninsula.

American generosity

In reply to Jeremy Coleman’s letter which, in his eyes America the Great is long gone, claims that many Americans want to relocate to countries such as ours. Considering the US has a population of 332 million, I would say there are always people wanting to shift wherever around the world. He claims it’s a greedy country. The latest figures show the US gave more money in foreign aid than any other country in the world - $35 billion. Hardly a sign of a greedy country. He has a go at woman’s rights or the lack of. Look around the world I say. Be careful what you wish for. The world without the US as a superpower could be a very scary place. Bruce Turner, Cambridge.

Going green

Councillor Watson is right (NZ Herald, April 11) to call out the housing development in Ōrewa with its potential for fast-track authority from Wellington. But he and others are wrong to blame bureaucrats in Wellington. The real guilty party is the developer. It is much easier for developers to make money and develop housing estates in greenfield sites with high-end developments, when what Auckland needs is intensification and affordable housing. The Ōrewa development is the third in recent history – the others being Drury and Papakura. In each case, savvy developers have sought to get around the intent of the Auckland plan and build in greenfield sites where the money is easier, and but where the infrastructure costs will be huge and where house building will be drawn away from where it is needed – in intensification within the urban boundary, particularly for apartments and affordable homes. I hope Councillor Watson prevails. Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Robert Matthews of Ōrewa at the site of the huge new housing estate. Photo / Alex Burton

Building problems

Not only the Ōrewa development (NZ Herald, April 11) but the entire town planning being approved currently by Auckland Council is flawed in the name of intensive housing. Look around the Flat Bush area and the entire Ormiston area, where new houses are being constructed. Hardly one vehicle can move around in the narrow lanes. Think about heavy garbage-lifting vehicles struggling to navigate. In the case of emergency, hardly any ambulance or fire-fighting vehicles can easily pass through. Ten years hence, when vehicle numbers double, we will have a situation where neighbourhood disputes will occur like in third-world countries. Auckland Council town planning is lacking in foresight and is heavily influenced by builders lobbying to get approval through fast-track processes. Sagar Sumer Singh, North Park.

Get onboard

Correspondent Vince West of Milford (NZ Herald, April 11) complains of a bus with three passengers. A month ago on a Sunday afternoon, I caught the beautiful 856, which travels from Albany bus station to Takapuna, along the East Coast Bays to Milford and past North Shore Hospital. From my stop in Torbay to Smales Farm, I counted 22 passengers getting on and off. Most times there were around five people on the bus; sometimes less, sometimes more. Sitting and looking at a bus does not tell the story of the thousands of users making a difference to the planet by getting out of their cars and using public transport to get around. If 10 people catch 12,000 buses a day that is 120,000 fewer cars on the road. Frequent, reliable buses that serve as much of Auckland as possible are essential for the service to work. Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Form a committee

Aucklanders should be jumping up and down. Chris Hipkins anoints Michael Wood with the job as Minister of Auckland. Great, he can liaise with the mayor and the other elected councillors and get briefed on what Auckland really needs and help Auckland sort its issue. But no, he forms another committee to advise him on what Auckland needs. Talk about true to form for this bereft-of-ideas Labour government. Wayne Brown should be furious with this undermining of what is on his agenda. Chester Rendell, Paihia.

Short & sweet

On spending

Auckland light rail is now expected at $14b or double; a new harbour crossing $25b. Not to mention the climate bill of $24b. Where the heck is Labour finding $75+ billion for fun projects while our hospitals and schools are crumbling? Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

On alcohol

Instead of asking why liquor outlets are closed for two days over Easter, Doug Hannah (NZH, Apr. 11) is better to ask: “How and why is alcohol legal in the first place?” Jim McCormick, Gisborne.

On Russia

Kay Weir projects (NZH, Apr. 11) the looking-glass worldview of the Russian Government. May I suggest she visits Ukraine and experiences first-hand the misery suffered by Ukrainians, and asks their views on the causes of, and their preferred outcome of the war? Sally Baughn, Hamilton.

On immigration

Thirty-two more health workers allowed in. Wow. The wait has been worth it. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

On capitalism

Your correspondent Colin Bull (NZH, Apr. 11) suggested the need for “capitalism with heart”. This will be delivered by unicorns and the tooth fairy. P.K. Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On TV

I agree with Janet Boyle (NZH, Apr. 12). Yes, to ad-free Easter but change the same old repeated movies. Willy Wonka, Hop, Shawshank Redemption, Wizard Of Oz. ET. Enough already. Helen Lowe, Albany.

The Premium Debate

Staying married to a spouse you cannot stand

Wonderfully written article and a very profound insight. A friend who left her husband because she wasn’t “fulfilled” in the marriage ended up bitterly regretting it, saying if she knew how hard it would be to be a divorced mother she wouldn’t have done it. After several years she also noticed that she hadn’t met anyone demonstrably “better” than her ex-husband anyway. One thing I am eternally grateful for is a husband who still makes me laugh after 20 years, and who allows me to be mind-numbingly boring when I want to be. We don’t crave excitement from each other, just love and acceptance, a laugh, shared values and a common goal to work towards. The rest is just sticking to the vow to remain married. Shellie S.

I think that we need to fight for our marriages. It takes work, just like every relationship. If you are dissatisfied with your spouse, look within. Should your sense of satisfaction come from him/her anyway? “I am likely to think a marriage is good enough if the two spouses choose to have coffee and pastries together on a Saturday afternoon and really enjoy the conversation, even if they don’t heal one another’s childhood wounds ...” We may need to do some work on our own childhood wounds, for a start. What is love? That’s the question. Sara M.

I’m going to stay out of this one. Apelu R.

Good choice. This article is about success where there seemed to be no chance. A wonderful tribute to perseverance. Wayne Y.

Love is a choice as much as a feeling, or even more so. I’ve found in my marriage looking at the “beam” more than the “mote” helps a lot to keep perspective and avoid knee-jerk blame of the other for any ongoing discontent. Jane E.