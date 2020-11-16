Letters: Seasonal work, equality, contact tracing, Chris Liddell and Eden Park

Many New Zealand crop producers have struggled to find enough workers during the Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo / Warren Buckland

Picking and choosing

Some farmers and primary producers are totally unable to understand why Kiwis who are on the dole or other benefits are not flocking to pick their crops rather than almost hopelessly remain on their benefits.

Many producers realise that "suddenly" there is a need to pay realistic wages even to the point of reducing their bottom lines, yet still being able to profit. They are screaming out for the Government to bring in more seasonal workers from overseas, regardless of the high risks in this Covid-19 era, and attempts by many of them to gain citizenship or stay in New Zealand illegally, perhaps to end up in future dole queues.

Unfortunately, no matter what the level of payment for the work done, there is no future security because the economy does not hold out the probability of secure employment for the future and because no matter how well those with no great financial base save for the future, with the galloping cost of living, especially in accommodation, are trying just to survive, day to day.

Until it all collapses, the new Covid-poverty will ensure that most unemployed will not gamble on taking up employment which will not offer them a chance to "get ahead" for the future.

Dennis Pennefather, Te Awamutu.

Summer work

What a privileged precious lot, current university students are. If only I could transport them back in time to see what we did at their age.

My husband picked up hay after school for what today's students would consider a pittance. Uni friends of mine worked the night shift, flipping pies out on the production line.

Plenty of students picked fruit, it was considered a good summertime job. The reason we have had to import labour to do these jobs is because students no longer feel obliged to work.

We had to work because we needed the money and I think we are a lot healthier for it.

S. Hansen, Hastings.

Glorious equality

I will never be Māori. Likewise, no Māori will ever be Irish. We are what our natures and cultures have made us.

Because we are different, I strive for a society of equality, not identity.

That is the hope that drove us as a family to leave a bitterly divided Ireland, to study our childrens' atlas and choose New Zealand as our destiny above all the worldwide options. And here I am at 91 years of age and 55 years a Kiwi. I have never regretted our decision. Because that hope, that dream, still beckons.

We have moved so much nearer and it may never be perfectly realised but the glory remains - in the commitment

John O'Neill, Whangārei.

Hidden contact

It has been reported that the genomes from the serviceman who caught the virus in the Jet Park quarantine facility and the AUT student were identical, which is consistent with direct transmission between the two (there was a Wellington-based NZDF person who was the first person infected by the serviceman and passed it on to one other person in Wellington – a total of four cases).

In the case of the four people at the centre of this outbreak, Chris Hipkins says "being in the eye of the storm" could have an impact on their ability to recall their movements and interactions, which could hamper the speed of contact tracing. "It is the virus that's the problem and not the people. They need our support."

Isn't it also possible that, if any of the four has done something wrong, they will be economical with the truth?

Barry Towers, Cambridge.

Counted out

So Joe Biden won the US presidential elections, this does not mean he will be President.

The bizarre system of electoral colleges, should, but doesn't have to, follow the actual votes. The refusal to accept defeat by Donald Trump means that the door remains ajar to him returning as President.

The electors decide who is President, irrespective of the vote.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Child separation

What a lame comment by Chris Liddell (NZ Herald, November 16) about children at the border. Liddell has shown he is just as weak as the rest of Trump's other yes men.

Like the Covid-19 crisis, Trump has done nothing about rectifying the policy of children being separate from their parents at the border.

For Trump to say he did not support the policy is just another of his many lies.

Ken Royson, Putāruru.

Wrecked angle

There is a fundamental error in Nick Hill's description of Eden Park (NZ Herald, November 10) as a "rectangular stadium".

It is not a rectangular; it is an oval stadium in the middle of which a rectangle is drawn when a rugby match is to be played there. If it wasn't oval, cricket could not be played there.

And that is its weakness as a venue for a rectangular sport. Someone seated halfway back in a grandstand on either side is about 35 to 40 metres from the near touch line and more than 100 metres from the far touch line. Contrast that with stadiums that are truly rectangular, such as Suncorp Stadium in Queensland or Mt Smart Stadium here in Auckland.

Unless cricket moves somewhere else, and mega-dollars are spent on converting Eden Park into a truly rectangular layout, it will always be a disappointing viewing experience.

Keith Berman, Remuera.

Housing excess

Our uber-wealthy live in mega expensive, multi ensuite-bedroomed, luxury homes whose resources could easily built many more affordable dwellings.

Maybe we should add a carbon tax to excessive luxury builds to help save our planet? Then maybe our scarce builders could be better employed building many desperately needed houses rather than a few mega ones. Labour showed the absurdity of it when it launched its "affordable" housing policy at just such a building site, one with its own hairdressing salon no less.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Cataract surgery

The Fred Hollows Foundation website shows "$25 is the cost of the consumables required for a 20-minute cataract operation that will restore sight in one eye".

These procedures are carried out in very basic clinics.

New Zealanders now have to put up with needlessly going blind.

What - or who - is responsible for preventing New Zealanders' access to this same surgery due to exorbitant costs and how can it be changed?

J Leighton, Devonport.

Blasted nuisance

Last night, at 10.30pm, we were woken by our neighbours having a fireworks party. After a quick word and a meek "sorry", all was quiet.

At 12.10am, bang-whiz, bang-whiz. I nearly fell out of bed. Our new neighbours on the other side were having a Diwali party. After a few stern words, they very said, "Oops, sorry" and all was quiet.

Hurrah.

It is surely time that our Prime Minister banned the sale of all fireworks. I am sure I am not the only one annoyed at this stupid, noisy practice.

David Cave, Hillsborough.

Mind, boggled

A computer technician from Western Springs College (NZ Herald, November 13) incorrectly loaded the students' exam on to their laptops and they ended up with a level 3 exam instead of level 2. This is extremely careless and should have been checked so that it didn't happen to these students at a crucial time in their education.

But then I turn the page and read that cats will be banished from a future Hamilton subdivision to protect native bats from extinction.

I read no further, put the paper down and wondered what would enlighten me the next day.

P. Salvador, Hobsonville.

Short & sweet

On fireworks

We've had to endure fireworks every night since November 2. That's 14 nights and counting. When will it end? Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

On MIQ

Yet another failure to properly get on top of and enforce rules for controlling the virus makes one wonder if there is some sort of competition going on between the Ardern Government and the Andrews Government in Victoria to see which can display the most incompetence. Ross Nielsen, Half Moon Bay.

On ministers

The Prime Minister has now allocated the 100-plus ministry positions to the several dozen honourable members. Notably lacking in the cornucopia's largesse is the "Ministry of Dreams and Promises" ... another addition to the already swollen public sector Rich List? Vic Kepple, St Lukes.

On Trump

It is intriguing to see Donald Trump celebrating the success of Republican Senate and Congress votes while claiming fraud with the presidential votes arriving in the same envelopes. Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

On Māori

I am loving the extra te reo on TV news. Long may it continue and maybe even increase. Tino pai rawa. Kathleen Hawkins, Red Hill.

On lightning

News: "Australian scientists' efforts to tame lightning could reduce the number of bushfires." Prediction: This might also reduce the number of Australian scientists. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On golf

What a pleasure watching this year's Masters without the inane calls from the crowd of "get in the hole" accompanying every shot. John Morgan, Ōrewa.

On racing

Why do we have a Minister of Racing? There is not even a Minister of Rugby, which is considerably more popular in our country. Adam Roys, Mt Roskill.