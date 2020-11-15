Letters: Decision on District Health Boards, Erebus memorial, All Blacks loss

New Health Minister Andrew Little promises to transform New Zealand's public system by the end of his term. Photo / Alex Burton

Past time for DHBs to share info

The question is, which DHBs will be cut and which areas will be left in limbo?

One solution would be to have every DHB area to work on one system so that wherever one seeks medical assistance there will be computer access to the records. Given the small size of NZ and computer technology, why has this not happened already? All DHBs should work together and be able to share resources and patient information. At present we have 20 different factions working inefficiently as separate entities.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei

Let nature shine in parks

I do not believe erecting the large Erebus memorial in Dove Myer Park will provide the oasis of calm that people seek. We go to parks to escape the harsh city environment and often turn to the natural landscape for comfort. CNN regularly has a 30-second calm slot during this pandemic that shows videos of nature, not urban structures. As Anne Frank said, "I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles".

A large dominant concrete and steel walkway would not enhance the tranquil setting needed for quiet contemplation.

Peter Cowley, Mt Roskill

Self-sufficiency costs us

Jane Kelsey's objections (Herald, November 10) to measures in the TPPA ensuring huge monopoly profits for owners of intellectual property rights (IPRs) are spot on. Not so her bashing of " ... deeply integrated global supply chains".

Such supply chains represent the enormous benefits of specialisation. The polar opposite of supply chains is self-sufficiency which is gaining currency following the pandemic.

But self-sufficiency involves productive inefficiencies that increase the real costs of production. Kelsey's fight regarding the TPPA should be a redistributive one only: the TPPA gins up compensation to holders of IPRs, most of whom are already rich. The freer trade aspect of TPPA (or CPTPPA) is unambiguously good.

Robert Myers, Auckland

Foster doesn't cut it

The Pumas' 25-15 win over the All Blacks came as no surprise to me. As soon as Ian Foster was appointed head coach I predicted mediocrity. After coaching the Chiefs for seven years the best they achieved was runner-up.

Compare this with Scott Robertson's record six Super Rugby titles coaching the Crusaders also for 7 years.

Razor Robertson exudes energy and innovation. Foster looks shagged already and maybe he will realise he just isn't cut out for the top job. I'm sure Foster is a very nice man. Sadly being nice doesn't always cut the mustard in the brutal world of international sport.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Something for ABs to aim for

The All Blacks' second loss on the trot produced the inevitable witch hunt and damning criticism. In some cases it's as though reporters rejoice in ABs' losses.

We should be aware that oppositions play themselves out of their skins, as did Australia and Argentina. Beating the ABs is seen as a huge achievement. And it is!

Above all, we should keep calm and carry on. The ABs will return to top form. They now have something to aim for.

John Clements, Orewa

Pandemic risk is ever present

Although her next term is well and truly in the bag, PM Jacinda Ardern still needs to front up on a daily basis to remind us that we risk following the rest of the world into ever deepening pandemic disaster.

It is obvious that masks are a massive factor, so why only recommended, and why only on public transport?

Shops, cafes, bars all have people in close proximity. We could live to regret the current half-hearted protocols.

Petrus van der Schaaf, Te Ārai Point

We can be more versatile

Finally, we have a government that doesn't require a coalition. The joke's on those National voters who are said to have voted Labour in order to keep the Greens out of Government.

Does this mean the Labour/Greens can start using their amazing mandate with some sound, practical, policy decisions? Apparently not so far. I was encouraged to learn of the Lancet's recommendation to conduct an official enquiry into NZ's response to the pandemic compared to the more successful response of Taiwan. NZ has reactively attempted eradication, whereas Taiwan has proactively managed the highly contagious disease without locking down.

Chris Hipkins disappointingly replied that "this was not the time to conduct an inquiry, and we must persevere with the current eradication strategy".

Hipkins, your Government is now responsible for bringing us out of this mess (with nobody else to blame).

Auckland has now had 11 weeks of lockdown, crippling small businesses. The recurrence of Covid cases in our communities is proving inevitable. Every week of lockdown will cause yet more companies to fold with jobs lost probably permanently.

Do you think we can't do what Taiwan has done? Are we the versatile, skilled, innovative, quick-thinking and dutiful Kiwis of old, or must we add the word "defeatist" to our national character?

John Matthews, Mangonui

Fix dysfunctional markets

Is it possible syndicates are adding to Auckland's escalating house prices by "buying" a member's house at a ridiculous price, thereby increasing the value of their larger so-called housing investments and then flick on to vulnerable, genuine home-seekers?

Remedy: houses resold in less than a year pay a 30 per cent levy on the profit, and subsequently 15 per cent for next two years, thereby removing some heat out of the market.

The share market is also exposed to questionable dealings, where huge price movements switch from highs to lows and back again very quickly. Remedy: a 1 per cent levy on share sales, regardless of profit or loss, which would help stabilise the market, protect small investors, help pay down the huge Covid-19 debt and thereby reduce that burden on taxpayers.

Relief for those now ensnared by monetary policy that produces little or negative return on term deposits when adjusted for inflation and taxation, should be compensated by fiscal policy, where say up to $3000 interest is tax-free. Companies would be prevented from grabbing a slice of that benefit.

Kenneth Lees, Whangārei

Business first for recovery

Recent data disclosed most jobs created in the last 12 months were in state-funded public administration. Just as the previous coalition stacked the odds against landlords, thereby reducing rental supply as investors abandoned the market, a parallel has evolved as changes to employment law hinders small-business profitability, yet public-sector pay increases are widespread. For economic recovery, businesses must thrive to ensure job creation, prosperity and vital tax revenue to fund the Government's agenda. An appraisal of the CVs of the 65 Labour MPs reveals few have managed a small business. Will bureaucracy flourish to the detriment of private wealth creation?

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga

Bridge to Devonport

I was interested in John Roughan's piece on harbour crossing woes (November 14). Why has no one suggested a bridge across the shortest route over the harbour, i.e. from the port at Mechanics Bay to the Devonport naval base? A bridge here could link up with Lake Rd and on to the Northern Motorway. If it was an unobtrusive bridge, it would not be a visual intrusion on our present stylish one. London's bridges are quite different and add variety to the view. I wonder what residents of Devonport would think?

B. Sullivan, St. Heliers

Brain research vital now

It is devastating to learn that Brain Research NZ funding is not being renewed by the Tertiary Education Commission. What better purpose can an organisation that purports to choose "Centres of Research Excellence" have in this time of a Covid -19 pandemic, than to renew funding for an organisation which researches neurological diseases. People with dementia at every stage are at particularly high risk from the Covid-19 virus. Is the concern expressed about the need to protect vulnerable people just lip service? If not, why would a large chunk of money dedicated to brain research be cut at this time? It beggars belief.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa