Letters: Scammers, phones in schools, government debt, BlackRock, and Middlemore Hospital

Pause transactions

In light of the escalating wave of text and phone scams (NZ Herald, August 10) targeting unsuspecting individuals, urgent action is needed to safeguard against financial fraud. The current trend of scam-linked fund transfers, where victims unknowingly send money to entities like Wise, demands a reevaluation of transaction processing protocols. To counter this threat, a modest delay in transaction processing could prove effective. Proposing mandatory holding periods for intermediaries such as Wise would allow a crucial window for victims and banks to detect and halt unauthorised transfers. While this adjustment might raise concerns about business operations reliant on rapid transfers, a collaborative adaptation to the updated system could mitigate such issues. The time has come to address the evolving tactics of scammers with a measured response. By fostering an environment that combines swift transactions with robust security measures, we can curb the impact of financial fraud. Embracing these changes will not only protect consumers but also fortify the trust and stability of our digital financial landscape.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Hold the phone

“No cellphones in the classroom,” says Christopher Luxon. How out of touch he and his colleagues are. This policy may have had some value in the 1990s but it is totally inappropriate in the era of smartphones which are really powerful computers. Good teachers today integrate the use of students’ devices into their lessons often and most secondary schools either require students to have them or provide access to computers. ... and yes, students who use their phones inappropriately are redirected to the task at hand. Teachers today are very adept at providing interesting and motivating themes and tasks which keep students on-task and also enhance their learning from the best sources and from one another, whatever the curriculum area. National should not interfere with good educational practice.

Ian Bogue, Northcote.

Good call

National’s plan to ban phones in schools is a good one. Some schools in New Zealand are already doing this, as well as many other successful countries, and finding increased achievement. It needs to be legislated because many principals and BOTs are scared to bring in the ban themselves fearing a backlash from parent pressure groups and students. It is disappointing that the Secondary Principals Association opposes the ban, especially with falling student achievement.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Blinkered view

Apart from the fact that most schools have rules for the use of cellphones already, it is a well-known fact that children learn a lot from observing adults. I would advise Christopher Luxon to go and observe adults absorbed in their phones in cafes; with young children in doctor’s waiting rooms; mothers with pushchairs talking on their phones; parents who use their phones at the dinner table; and have a look at parents who take the kids to swimming lessons, very few are actively watching their children. I have seen parents on the beach busy with their phones while little ones were playing and exploring. The saddest thing I saw was in a restaurant; two parents both busy on their phones while waiting for their meal. Two school-age children getting bored and starting to explore the restaurant, which was not busy so they didn’t cause any trouble. The little boy found something and took it to his dad to show him. Dad never looked up but only told the boy to put it back. Be honest adults, look in the mirror, and note the example you set.

Marian Stolte, Ōrewa.

Owe dear

Gerry O’Meeghan (NZ Herald, August 9) would like to know how Kiwis can repay the debts he claims were “…run up by 70 years of capital wastrels”. For starters, we should clearly establish what debt he speaks of, as his figure of $150,000 each works out to $750 billion, and it’s a matter of public record that the Government’s total debt is barely one-third that figure. But seriously, how does government debt get paid off? Government debt is in government-issued bonds and, when they mature, the lender is repaid their original sum. The money used for this repayment can come from any of three sources: the government can issue new bonds and use that new debt to pay the old, the government can issue new money for repayment, or it can use budget surpluses to repay debts. A problem arises with the last option though, despite it being the one that results in the best economic outcome. We have in National a political party that considers “budget surplus” to not be an opportunity to pay off debt, but instead as an opportunity to scream for tax cuts. So yet another reason why NZ cannot afford to have National in power.

Jonathan Godfrey, Māngere.

Energy deal

BlackRock must know that an all-renewable electricity system by 2030 (NZ Herald, August 9) is an impossible dream because it needs (currently non-existent) low-cost, large-scale energy storage technology that can store surplus power when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining and release it to keep the lights on during cold calm nights. The hugely expensive Onslow scheme cannot do the job because it is not designed to back up wind and solar power. It is for dry years only. I suspect that BlackRock’s proposal is aimed at using New Zealand to add credibility to a corporate virtue-signalling exercise. If it is implemented, electricity will become impossibly expensive and there will be frequent shortages and major blackouts. The only two viable renewable options are hydro power and nuclear power. Both are beyond the 2030 deadline. Right now we desperately need more gas so we can burn less coal. There is no other way of keeping the lights on at an acceptable price.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Bedside manners

Last week, I had need of immediate attention at Middlemore Hospital Emergency Department. The care and attention I received over the next couple of days while in the hospital was first class. I fully understand the pressure the medical staff are under but the happy disposition of all staff was truly uplifting. I was therefore saddened to hear from one of the nurses that up to 40 per cent of patients are unhappy with the care and attention they receive at Middlemore. When you are unwell it is perhaps more difficult to give a smile or express a word of thanks but come on patients, let’s be thankful for all the care and attention we receive at this wonderful medical facility.

Murray Guy, Papakura.

Name and shame

It’s reported (NZ Herald, August 8) that a woman had been unable to obtain a driver’s licence because of a spelling mistake on her birth certificate. This error was created by the Births, Deaths and Marriages department. When an application was made to correct the error, the department is reported to have stated, “it would take nine months to even consider legally changing the name”. So, a government department makes a mistake, then refuses to even consider rectifying it until next year despite the issuing of a driving licence being delayed as a consequence. That is appalling. If the department was in the private sector they’d be quickly out of business if they treated their clients like that. Fortunately, the head of the department gave the matter urgent attention. It is to be hoped that the department head will now examine why one of her sections is so slow, either understaffed or incompetent, but it needs to be fixed, and urgently.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Life lesson

So Rebels gang boss James Duff wanted to prove to his family he “wasn’t an effing loser” (NZ Herald, August 9). Well, having been sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison for drug dealing and other offences, and now having his significant collection of ill-gotten assets taken away from him, he really fell short of achieving that goal. He has, however, shown his family that crime doesn’t pay.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Saltwater dribbles

Wayne Brown, I have been one of your staunchest supporters since you were voted in and the Herald has kindly printed a few of my letters (Jan 31 and Mar 3) stating that. But what are you doing by dribbling on about a new saltwater swimming pool when our own historic Parnell saltwater pool is in a shocking state? Have you ever been to it? Then, of course, there is the cost of a new one when we have all been quite correctly ear-bashed about budget problems. Ring us if you want to talk to us. I don’t have voicemails because I’m deaf and I won’t hear the message. We will see a missed call and we’ll ring you back. If you send a text, try to avoid using “LOL” because it’s silly.

Bill Allen, Milldale.

Short & sweet

On phones

By announcing a ban that “schools can decide how to enforce”, the National Party has in fact said it is doing nothing about nothing. Get some grown-up or actual policies already. Jason Conway, Green Bay.

If banning smartphones in schools will make pupils smarter, should they be banned in Parliament? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On refugees

Andrew Tichbon (NZH, Aug. 9) sees refugees heading for prosperous countries as their fleeing towards capitalism. How many exactly are fleeing from the five non-capitalist nations: China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea, North Vietnam? Joy Edwards, Albany.

On art

I made a point of going to ACAG, Auckland City Art Gallery, for the free exhibition First Nations Art of Australia. I was blown away. Don’t miss it. V. Lowry, Glenfield.

On Australia

Hugh Blomfield writes (NZH, Aug. 9) that Australia has the same issues, inflation, youth crime etc, as we have and says National and Act are implying these issues are specific to New Zealand. I don’t suppose it’s anything to do with both countries having Labour governments? Mike Brooke, New Plymouth.

On rail

If Russell Armitage (NZH, Aug. 9) thinks National will invest billions in the rail network if elected, then may I suggest he has a one-track mind. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

The Premium Debate

Petrol price rise adds to inflation headache

Higher fuel prices mean higher food prices. Inflationary? You bet it is, and it will create higher interest rates as well as more pain without any gain. I can see this Government crashing to a stunning defeat in nine weeks. David S.

Yeah, like it’s got anything to do with the Government. Henare H.

It has a lot to do with the Government. Labour could lower the excise tax in a heartbeat to reduce the impact on Kiwis while maintaining the same value tax-take but doesn’t. Instead, it chooses to take more tax from Kiwi families that can least afford it. Richard C.

You live in a dream world if you think that fuel will ever be cheap again. It isn’t about tax anymore. But I do agree, we should take more tax from the people who can afford it - that’s why we need a wealth tax and CGT for the under-taxed super-rich. Brian C.

It was this Government that increased the excise tax while also hammering Auckland with an additional 10c per litre tax. So yes I do blame this Government. Jason G.

Perhaps they could remove the GST on petrol rather than vegetables. Alan P.