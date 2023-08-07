Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Rising petrol price brings pain at pump and new headache in inflation fight

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Kiwis are racing to the pumps before a price jump of around 29 cents on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Dean Purcell / Getty

Kiwi drivers may face higher costs in the coming weeks as a recent oil price spike and a fall in the Kiwi dollar combine to boost prices at the petrol pumps.

Global oil prices have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business