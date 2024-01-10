We need more drink-drive checkpoints, says a reader. Photo / Duncan Brown

It is clear that our road deaths, while lower in 2023 than in 2022, remain stubbornly high. Last year’s 343 deaths is a long way from the Road to Zero targets mentioned as our long-term goal.

As cars get safer and road quality improves, the elephant in the room is enforcement. Too many New Zealand drivers drive with their phones in their lap, or drive while drunk or on drugs. Their cars are unwarranted or unregistered and perhaps not in roadworthy condition.

People break the road laws so blatantly because they know their chances of being caught and punished are low. Police do not do many checkpoints for drink-driving and there seems no great push to counter the scourge of cellphone use.

Until we get serious about enforcement of our road rules, the road toll will hover around one a day. I see 2024 already has nine road deaths - just over one a day, as usual. We can look forward to 350-odd more road disasters this year, mostly because we are not serious enough about enforcing our laws.

P.J. Houlahan, Titirangi.

Install plastic poles

Install yellow plastic poles on centre lines on dangerous corners in Waikato. It may take two night shifts to complete, but will save lives, accidents immediately and is a relatively cheap fix before Waka Kotahi gets around to making a permanent fix.

Glenn Thompson, Takanini.

Road layout criticism

We are holidaying in Taupō at the moment and wonder if a 5-year-old designed the new town traffic layout. It is an appalling outcome but apparently residents are too frightened to speak out and we’ve certainly spoken to many. We’re becoming a shrugging society because of hopeless administration.

Lynley Cullinane, Christchurch.

NZDF needs urgent help

The Herald featured a very good letter from Alan McArdle (January 8) regarding our defence forces.

We all should be aware how depleted these have become and we need to address this matter with some urgency and careful forward planning.

We know we depend on our allies for protection, but it would be a very positive move to at least merge our armed forces and show positive moves going forward. Judith Collins is the right person to represent us in this field.

John Heald, Milford.

On the box

Things I miss about TV: no more Antiques Roadshow, Eggheads, Entertainment Channel (will we ever get to see the Golden Globes?) plus the old Sky TV remote - so quick and easy to use compared with the dog of a new one...

S. Cooper, Remuera.

Post haste?

A Christmas card, posted in New Lynn on December 18 last year, arrived in the mail on January 8. Gee, I wonder why no one uses this once-very-good service anymore?

Brian Todd, Glendowie.

Confiscate the bikes

Once again the Auckland public has been subject to travel interruption and annoying antics from a large group of dirt bike riders (on New Year’s Day).

At one stage up to 80 riders - who have no respect for any road laws - blocked intersections and roads. It took a large contingent of police to disrupt their lawbreaking. And the result? Four riders (out of the 80) had their bikes impounded. All this means is the bikes are released after 28 days for the riders to continue their disruption of law-abiding travellers.

There is an urgent need to change the law to allow police to confiscate (not impound) offending vehicles. In 2009, Judith Collins (Police Minister at the time) introduced legislation to crush vehicles after a third major offence, but was lampooned for her idea. You will not stop these larrikins until it hurts their pocket. Issuing a fine seems to be regularly met with “put it on the tab“.

Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.

Best wishes

May I join with the rest of Aotearoa in wishing Clarke Gayford and Dame Jacinda Ardern a very happy day as they tie the knot on Saturday - with young Neve, too, playing a part, I hope.

Marriage and family life is the greatest as they already know - they are just making it official. Perhaps at some time in the future, Jacinda will make a further contribution to New Zealand life?

Selwyn Boorman, Waikanae.

Tax cuts versus needs

Cook Strait ferries, rheumatic fever vaccine, the New Zealand Defence Force - these are recent headlines about problems for which more public funding would be, in part at least, a solution.

Meanwhile, our Government is figuring out how to cut public services in order to fund tax cuts. The public may have voted for tax cuts, but did it have any real conception of what that would mean in practice?

Gavin Kay, Remuera.

Climate assembly

Well done V. M. Fergusson (NZ Herald, January 6) for your promotion of citizens’ assemblies as a means of actively improving our democratic process. I suggest we take this a step further by following the example of several European countries in setting up a climate citizens’ assembly.

Last year showed us the effects of climate change throughout the globe. Urgent action is required. There is, unfortunately, a gulf between science and politics. Our three-year democratic cycle makes it difficult to put in place policies which will be deeply unpopular. However, we cannot ignore the facts. We must take urgent steps to reduce our emissions and prepare for the effects of ever more extreme weather events.

A climate assembly could look dispassionately at the facts and hear from experts in all relevant scientific fields without pressure from powerful vested interests that seek to continue the status quo, and hopefully prepare a long-term plan for New Zealand to best deal with the all too frequent crises we will face. We owe this to our grandchildren who will have no choice but to live in the world we leave for them.

Linda McGrogan, Taupo.